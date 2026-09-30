Updated starting lineup and rotation projection for Virginia following first exhibition

Virginia's 2026-27 season is officially underway, as the Cavaliers played a close game against Vanderbilt Saturday. Though actual the regular season is still weeks away, this preseason context provided insight into Coach Ryan Odom's plans for the rotation.

Here is an updated look at how Virginia's starting lineup and rotations could look.

Starting lineup

Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Nolan Adekunle, Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh

There are zero questions about the core four players in this lineup. The only open job was at small forward, and it appears Adekunle has won the job.

Adekunle was one of the top international players available this offseason —- his elite defense and ability to make plays without the ball in hands are highly valuable. He should fit well with Mallory, Lewis, De Ridder and Grunloh.

Rotation players

G Jan Vide, G Julian Dixon, G Elijah Gertrude, G/F Christian Harmon, F Silas Barksdale, F Kalu Anya, C Favour Ibe

This is a larger rotation than Odom ran last year —- mostly because there is a logjam of shooters and returning players.

Point guard

Mallory

Vide

Gertrude

Mallory should see a massive bulk of the point guard minutes. He is unquestionably the team’s top facilitator, as well as an elite scorer and a productive defender. Odom said that he can coexist with Vide in certain lineups, which bodes well for Mallory’s playing time.

It would be a huge surprise if the Cavaliers choose to operate a lineup without Mallory or Vide at point guard, but if they did, the next man up would be Gertrude.

Shooting guard

Lewis

Dixon

Gertrude

Lewis was announced as a guard instead of a forward, which should mean he starts at shooting guard instead of small forward.

Initially a favorite to start somewhere, Dixon might be best utilized as the top bench scorer — in somewhat of a Jacari White role.

Small forward

Adekunle

Harmon

Barksdale

Adekunle started Sunday. Given his fit with the core four starters, he should be a near-lock to take the final starting spot at small forward. When he’s out, Harmon should receive some notable minutes —- Dixon, Barksdale or even Gertrude could have some playing time.

Martin Carrere could contend for playing time here, but there is already an excess of shooters. Barksdale could end up taking the last rotation spot given he has a higher defensive upside and can fit in as more of a frontcourt player rather than a taller small forward.

Power forward

De Ridder

Anya

Barksdale

De Ridder might play a career-high in minutes. Devin Tillis is gone, and the mysterious Anya has to prove he can handle heavy backup minutes. If not, De Ridder could lead the team in minutes.

Center

Grunloh

Ibe

Anya

This may be the most intriguing spot on the roster. Grunloh, with added weight and experience, should eat up a bulk of vacated minutes from Ugonna Onyenso. That’s especially likely given that Ibe is a true freshman and Anya may be better suited at power forward.