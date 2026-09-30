Updated starting lineup and rotation projection for Virginia following first exhibition
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Virginia's 2026-27 season is officially underway, as the Cavaliers played a close game against Vanderbilt Saturday. Though actual the regular season is still weeks away, this preseason context provided insight into Coach Ryan Odom's plans for the rotation.
Here is an updated look at how Virginia's starting lineup and rotations could look.
Starting lineup
Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Nolan Adekunle, Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh
There are zero questions about the core four players in this lineup. The only open job was at small forward, and it appears Adekunle has won the job.
Adekunle was one of the top international players available this offseason —- his elite defense and ability to make plays without the ball in hands are highly valuable. He should fit well with Mallory, Lewis, De Ridder and Grunloh.
Rotation players
G Jan Vide, G Julian Dixon, G Elijah Gertrude, G/F Christian Harmon, F Silas Barksdale, F Kalu Anya, C Favour Ibe
This is a larger rotation than Odom ran last year —- mostly because there is a logjam of shooters and returning players.
Point guard
- Mallory
- Vide
- Gertrude
Mallory should see a massive bulk of the point guard minutes. He is unquestionably the team’s top facilitator, as well as an elite scorer and a productive defender. Odom said that he can coexist with Vide in certain lineups, which bodes well for Mallory’s playing time.
It would be a huge surprise if the Cavaliers choose to operate a lineup without Mallory or Vide at point guard, but if they did, the next man up would be Gertrude.
Shooting guard
- Lewis
- Dixon
- Gertrude
Lewis was announced as a guard instead of a forward, which should mean he starts at shooting guard instead of small forward.
Initially a favorite to start somewhere, Dixon might be best utilized as the top bench scorer — in somewhat of a Jacari White role.
Small forward
- Adekunle
- Harmon
- Barksdale
Adekunle started Sunday. Given his fit with the core four starters, he should be a near-lock to take the final starting spot at small forward. When he’s out, Harmon should receive some notable minutes —- Dixon, Barksdale or even Gertrude could have some playing time.
Martin Carrere could contend for playing time here, but there is already an excess of shooters. Barksdale could end up taking the last rotation spot given he has a higher defensive upside and can fit in as more of a frontcourt player rather than a taller small forward.
Power forward
- De Ridder
- Anya
- Barksdale
De Ridder might play a career-high in minutes. Devin Tillis is gone, and the mysterious Anya has to prove he can handle heavy backup minutes. If not, De Ridder could lead the team in minutes.
Center
- Grunloh
- Ibe
- Anya
This may be the most intriguing spot on the roster. Grunloh, with added weight and experience, should eat up a bulk of vacated minutes from Ugonna Onyenso. That’s especially likely given that Ibe is a true freshman and Anya may be better suited at power forward.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock