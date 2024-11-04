UVA Basketball: Five Pressing Questions for Virginia in 2024-2025
On Wednesday night, interim head coach Ron Sanchez will lead the Virginia men’s basketball team into John Paul Jones Arena for the first time, as the Cavaliers host Campbell in the season opener. With the start of the season right around the corner, here are five pressing questions for the UVA basketball team to answer in the 2024-2025 season.
1. Will Interim Head Coach Ron Sanchez “Embrace the Pace?”
If you enjoy a high-octane offense, don’t watch Virginia men’s basketball. The ‘Hoos finished 363rd of 364 Division-1 teams in KenPom’s Adjusted Tempo rating last season, which, according to the site, estimates the possessions per 40 minutes [Virginia] would have against the team that wants to play at an average D-1 tempo. In layman’s terms, Coach Tony Bennett liked to play slow. The “Embrace the Pace” mentality yielded impressive results through his 15-year tenure, however, including eighth and second-overall finishes in the offensive rating category in 2015-16 and 2018-19, respectively.
A strategy designed to create opportunities late in the shot clock contributed to some abysmal offensive stretches last season. Does Sanchez stick with Bennett’s offensive mentality, or does he allow players to exercise some creative liberty early into a possession? With multiple shooters on the roster, Virginia might be well-suited to capitalizing on opportunities as they come. I wouldn’t expect a massive departure from the slow pace, especially given the fact that Charlotte was a slow tempo team in Sanchez's five years as head coach there, but Sanchez has hinted at a bit of an offensive change this season, so it's something worth keeping an eye on.
2. Does Virginia run point guard by committee?
The point guard room looks to feature sophomore Dai Dai Ames, junior Andrew Rohde, and freshman Christian Bliss, all three candidates in line to assume Jalen Warley’s minutes. Virginia hasn’t had this much uncertainty at the position since 2017-18, a year in which a sophomore Ty Jerome ran away with the starting job. Four-year starters London Perrantes, Kihei Clark, and Reece Beekman also logged so many minutes as the ‘Hoos’ floor generals that we haven’t had to think too much about the point guard spot. Now, there’s a significant gap to be filled.
I’d lean with Ames — a Kansas State transfer — as the favorite to start the season as Virginia’s PG. We’ll discuss Rohde’s role later, and it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect Bliss to chew into Ames’ minutes if he showcases his three-point shooting ability and defends well. Thankfully, a few of our questions will be answered on Wednesday against Campbell.
3. Who takes a leap defensively to compensate for Beekman and Ryan Dunn’s absence?
Losing two elite defenders will certainly not come without a cost. The ‘Hoos will need more “pluses” on the defensive end if Sanchez stays true to the Pack-Line in his first year, as junior guard Isaac McKneely and sophomore center Blake Buchanan might be leaned upon thanks to their experience in the system. Junior forward and San Diego State transfer Elijah Saunders can reportedly guard the “2 to the 5” according to Sanchez, which would allow Virginia some flexibility to play small-ball lineups without a true center on the floor.
Saunders also mentioned freshman forward/center Jacob Cofie — Buchanan’s supposed backup — as the toughest defender that he has faced in practice. There is certainly less individual stardom with Beekman and Dunn no longer putting together defensive masterclasses at Virginia, but I wouldn’t doubt the strength of the Pack-Line (so long as it stays intact without Bennett).
4. Does Sanchez unleash freshmen Jacob Cofie and Ishan Sharma?
For the first time since 2021-22, Virginia’s freshman class might avoid a redshirt tag. Sanchez, who has noted that he will need all hands on deck, will likely feature the aforementioned Cofie and guard Sharma — a preseason standout according to assistant Isaiah Wilkins — in his rotation this year. Cofie provides some necessary depth and could challenge Buchanan for minutes in Virginia’s crowded frontcourt, and Sharma’s hot hand from behind-the-arc ought to propel him into certain in-game situations. Trial by fire, rare under Bennett’s watch, might be the path for these freshmen.
The treatment of these two also reflects a broader question of how much depth Sanchez and company will tap into in 2024-25. Let’s not forget that senior Taine Murray — a sharpshooter and two-time starter last season — may surprise some folks and leapfrog others in the shooting guard/wing rotation. Late into the season, it’s not unreasonable to expect Sharma to play the role of a freshman Isaac McKneely; unfortunately, I’m drawing a blank on a freshman big comparison for Cofie. Let's see if he can blaze his own trail.
5. What do the ‘Hoos do with junior guard Andrew Rohde?
A transfer from St. Thomas (MN) last season, Andrew Rohde started 27 of 33 games for the ‘Hoos and averaged 4.3 PPG on 29.3% FG (25.7% 3PT) splits. Unfortunately, the transition to the ACC looked a bit too steep for the 6’6” guard. His size translates well to a major conference, yet Rohde struggled to find his shot within a roster desperately needing scorers. Now, with the news of Jalen Warley’s departure from the men’s basketball program, Rohde’s minute count will likely see an uptick even if he begins his second season in Charlottesville on the bench.
I believe that Rohde can make the jump. With the coaching change, however, we have to wonder whether Sanchez will give the junior as long of a leash as Bennett did last season. He deserves an opportunity to regain the shooting form that he displayed at St. Thomas his freshman campaign, and perhaps Virginia’s floor spacers will allow him to play more of a role as a pass-first guard. A little pressure off of Rohde’s shoulders would help, as well.
More Virginia Basketball News & Content
Column: Virginia Should Look to College Basketball's Recent Trailblazers
Virginia Basketball: Isaac McKneely "Excited" to Play for Ron Sanchez
UVA Basketball: How Jalen Warley's Departure Affects Virginia's PG Situation
UVA Basketball: Three Breakout Candidates for the 2024-2025 Season
UVA Basketball Head Coaching Candidates: Is It Ron Sanchez's Job to Lose?
Why Did Tony Bennett Retire? UVA Basketball Coach Explains Decision