UVA Basketball: Four-Star Forward Cam Ward Includes Virginia in Top Four
Four-star forward Cam Ward cut his recruitment to four schools on Tuesday and Virginia basketball made the cut along with Kansas State, Michigan State, and Maryland. Ward took an official visit to UVA in early September and has since taken visits to each of his other finalist schools, including a trip to Michigan State this past weekend.
According to a report from Dushawn London of 247Sports, Ward will announce his college decision on October 30th.
A 6'7" small forward out of Washington D.C., Ward is rated a four-star prospect by each of the major recruiting services and is also a consensus top 100 recruit, coming in at No. 53 in the most recent ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2025. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in the class of 2025, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland.
In announcing his top four, Ward eliminated a long list of major conference suitors, including Texas, Tennessee, Syracuse, Marquette, Florida State, Notre Dame, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Georgetown, Providence, Villanova, West Virginia, Iowa, Providence, Georgia Tech and others.
Virginia is looking to fill its final scholarship spot for the 2025-2026 season and complete its 2025 recruiting class that currently consists of four-star point guard and Charlottesville native Chance Mallory, who decided to stay home and announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on September 20th.
Another option to fill that final scholarship spot is Tre Singleton, a four-star power forward from Jeffersonville, Indiana. Singleton took his official visit to UVA last weekend and was in attendance for the Blue-White Scrimmage. He is scheduled to visit Clemson next and could make his college decision any day now. In addition to Virginia and Clemson, Singleton is considering Notre Dame, Northwestern, Purdue, and Louisville.
Finally, the Cavaliers remain in the hunt for five-star small forward Nate Ament, a Virginia native who is ranked among the top 10 overall prospects in the class of 2025 according to each of the major recruiting services, including a No. 4 spot in the most recent ESPN Top 100. Ament has visited UVA unofficially and is still expected to come back for an official visit at some point, but it seems he intends to let his recruitment play out through his senior year.
