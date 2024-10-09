UVA Basketball Recruiting Target Tre Singleton Commits to Northwestern
One of Virginia's top remaining targets in the recruiting class of 2025 came off the board on Wednesday as four-star forward Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN) announced his commitment to Northwestern. Singleton was just at Virginia last week for an official visit and also considered Purdue, Louisville, Clemson, Notre Dame, Xavier, and Butler, but he ultimately decided to commit to the Wildcats, becoming the highest-ranked recruit to pledge to Northwestern in the era of modern recruiting.
With Singleton off the board, there are really only two recruits left on Virginia's board for the class of 2025. UVA's best chance of filling its final scholarship spot for the 2025-2026 season is to win the recruiting battle for four-star forward Cam Ward, who cut his recruitment to four schools on Tuesday and included Virginia along with Kansas State, Michigan State, and Maryland.
Ward took an official visit to UVA in early September and has since taken visits to each of his other finalist schools, including a trip to Michigan State this past weekend. He is scheduled to announce his college decision on October 30th.
A 6'7" small forward out of Washington D.C., Ward is rated a four-star prospect by each of the major recruiting services and is also a consensus top 100 recruit, coming in at No. 53 in the most recent ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2025. 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in the class of 2025, the No. 14 power forward in the country, and the No. 2 player in the state of Maryland.
There have been no crystal balls registered predicting any particular school to win Ward's commitment, but Maryland is considered the favorite to land the DC native.
The other option for UVA, albeit one with much longer odds, is consensus five-star forward and top 10 overall recruit Nate Ament. The Virginia native has visited the Cavaliers unofficially and is expected to take an official visit to UVA at some point, but it seems he intends to let his recruitment play out through his senior year, which makes sense given the fact that so many Blue Blood and current powerhouse programs in college basketball are pursuing him.
Virginia is looking to fill its final scholarship spot for the 2025-2026 season and complete its 2025 recruiting class that currently consists of four-star point guard and Charlottesville native Chance Mallory, who decided to stay home and announced his commitment to the Cavaliers on September 20th.
If neither Ward nor Ament wind up committing to Virginia, Tony Bennett and company could find another recruit later in the cycle, as they did with Anthony Robinson back in 2023, or save that scholarship spot to go after a transfer next offseason.
