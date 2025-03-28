UVA Basketball Makes Top 10 for Delaware Transfer Izaiah Pasha
Virginia is in the mix for a talented freshman guard in the transfer portal. Delaware guard transfer Izaiah Pasha, who was named the Rookie of the Year in the Coastal Athletic Association this season, is reportedly down to 10 schools in the transfer portal and Virginia made the cut along with Wake Forest, Gonzaga, Penn State, College of Charleston, Michigan, Louisville, Villanova, Virginia Tech, and Texas Tech. According to The Portal Report on X, Pasha will take a visit to Penn State on Friday (March 28).
A 6'4" guard from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Pasha started 33 of 34 games this season as a true freshman for the Blue Hens, averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game and shooting 33.3% from three-point range and 51.7% from the floor. Pasha led all rookies in the CAA in points and assists en route to earning CAA Rookie of the Year honors. A six-time CAA Rookie of the Week, Pasha had 19 games with double-digit points and two games with at least 20 points. His 3.6 assists per game in the regular season ranked fifth among all players in the CAA this season.
Delaware had a tough regular season, going 12-19 with a 5-13 mark in conference play to finish 12th in the final league standings. But the Blue Hens rallied in the CAA Tournament, taking down Stony Brook, Campbell, William & Mary and Towson in consecutive days to reach the CAA Championship Game. Delaware gave UNC-Wilmington a tough battle in the title game with a spot in the NCAA Tournament on the line, but ultimately fell 76-72 to end the season.
Pasha was exceptional in the CAA Tournament, scoring 15 points in the first round, posting six points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks in the second round, recording 12 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in the quarterfinals, and then a 13-point, four-rebound, three-assist outing in the semifinals. He outdid himself in the Championship, scoring 21 points, collecting eight rebounds, and dishing out seven assists as the Blue Hens nearly pulled the upset and came very close to completing the remarkable feat of winning five games in five days.
Watch some highlights of Izaiah Pasha from this season in the video below:
Pasha entered the transfer portal at the end of the season with three years of eligibility remaining. His list of suitors includes three other ACC programs (Wake Forest, Louisville, and Virginia Tech) and a couple of programs that are relatively close to home for Pasha (Penn State and Villanova).
There hasn't been much reported transfer portal activity for UVA's new head coach Ryan Odom in terms of recruiting the portal, save a few players who have reported contact with the Cavaliers. Odom is still in the process of finalizing his staff and has spent this week having meetings with players on the current Virginia roster. Nine Cavaliers have entered the transfer portal this week, leaving just two scholarship players on the roster: Elijah Gertrude and Elijah Saunders.
Some of the players who have entered the portal could withdrawal and return to UVA. But even if that happens, Odom and the Hoos will have a lot of work to do in the transfer portal over the next few weeks to fill out their roster for the 2025-2026 season.
