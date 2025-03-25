UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom's Transfer Portal & Recruiting Strategy
The new era of Virginia basketball is officially underway with Ryan Odom at the helm, someone who understands the expectations of Virginia men's basketball.
"We have to prepare to put together a championship roster and one that we're all going to be proud of and we have to get to work once it's done," said Ryan Odom in his introductory press conference on Monday.
Odom arrives in Charlottesville during a tumultuous time, the offseason with the transfer portal now open, allowing the current orange and blue players to have free reign over their next destinations, leaving Odom with work to do before he can even show his prowess as a basketball coach, showing first his ability as a recruiter.
Although it sounds daunting, Odom has already experienced this roster-building environment, two years ago at VCU, and has already taken a similar approach to meeting with the current players on the roster.
"This is the second time in this climate that I've done this," said Odom. "What I've encouraged these guys to do is to be themselves. The best way to get to know one another is to have conversations, individual conversations, and then get on the court."
Further, Odom has encouraged players on the roster to do what's best for them in hopes of keeping the process transparent and comfortable for all parties.
"One thing that I told these guys is there's no judgment," said Odom. "There's no judgment if you put your name in the portal. That's okay. Because I made this decision, because this situation is what it is, they have to figure out what's best for them."
So far, Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde, Anthony Robinson, Blake Buchanan, Dai Dai Ames, and TJ Power have all hit the portal, and even more players are potentially set to join them.
Looking at the portal, there's a scenario where some of Odom's Atlantic 10 conference champion-winning team follows him to Charlottesville, with Brandon Jennings and Luke Bamgboye confirmed to already be in the transfer portal.
Moving away from the portal, Odom emphasized the importance of high school recruiting with the goal of retaining these players while using the transfer portal as a way to fill holes.
"Our recipe at VCU was get the best high school players that you could possibly get - whether they're coming straight from high school, prep school, didn't matter - find the best players that fit your university and fit your style of play," Odom said. "Retain your players. There's nothing more important than retention because they understand the culture."
Odom is off to a hot start, with Chance Mallory announcing his commitment to his hometown school this past Saturday, giving Odom a centerpiece and some stability to begin constructing his roster.
"The fact that our freshmen live in the dorms with the students, I mean, that's so special," said Odom. "To get that college experience that first year is what it's all about, to be one of the students, and that's this place. Certainly I want to continue to make sure that we're doing our part there."
With the transfer portal officially open, Odom will look to construct his first roster at the school his father once coached before instilling his winning culture in hopes of leading this school to its second national championship down the line.
