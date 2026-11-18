No. 4 Virginia is the first team to be 6-0 this year.

The latest addition to the resume is a 85-65 win over previously undefeated Old Dominion. Four players scored in double figures as the Cavaliers scored at least 85 points for the sixth game in a row. All that offense is a good sign. When Virginia scores 85-plus, it has gone 25-2 in the Coach Ryan Odom era.

Following that victory over the in-state Monarchs, here is a stock report:

Stock up: Elijah Gertrude, rising star

A career-high 14 points. Tying a career-high with three triples. Two rebounds and two steals. All in 21 minutes. Postgame, Odom called Gertrude the team's player of the game. It's not hard to see why.

At the moment, Gertrude looks like one of the best sixth men in college basketball. He is a confident and reliable shooter, he is crashing the offensive glass, he can swipe a ball or two and he has been a consistent passer. The rest of the bench is still finding its way on the floor, but Gertrude has been a well-rounded player and a true microwave. He is a starter in all but name.

Stock down: The deep bench

Silas Barksdale, Favour Ibe, Christian Harmon and Jan Vide do not seem to have roles in this rotation. Coach Ryan Odom appears to have solidified his nine-man rotation with exclusively Gertrude, Jurian Dixon, Martin Carrere and Kalu Anya off the bench. That might not be the best of news for the first four players of this paragraph.

The role-less quartet is very talented. They can make a positive impact on this Cavaliers team — but it's not a good sign that they didn't touch the floor until the final two minutes. That appears to be the norm, barring some 30 or 40-point lead.

Stock up: Thijs De Ridder ACC Player of the Year campaign

De Ridder was named Preseason ACC Player of the Year. It marked the first time a Cavalier has ever been the sole occupant of that honor. Right now, De Ridder is well on his way to earning the regular season version of that award.

He is currently averaging 18.5 points per game, hitting a ludicrous 58.3% of his attempts from long distance. De Ridder is also averaging a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game. There hasn't been another Thijs De Ridder in the conference so far. Virginia knows it.