UVA Football: Kevin Wigenton II Finds Fresh Start in Charlottesville
A journeyman, Kevin Wigenton II, arrives in Charlottesville as his third and final collegiate stop.
A New Jersey native, Wigenton was a three-star recruit out of high school and was listed as the No. 60 overall guard in his class. Wigenton received offers from Tennessee, UCLA, Colorado State, and Maryland before committing to Michigan State.
Wigenton redshirted his first year with the Spartans before playing in four games his second year on the offensive line and special teams. In 2023, Wigenton earned six starts at guard, playing 501 offensive snaps. After the season, Wigenton entered the transfer portal, choosing to join Big 10 rival Illinois.
Despite hopes of taking the next step in Champaign, Illinois, for Wigenton, it was a nightmare. He dealt with multiple injuries while also struggling for time, which led to Wigenton only playing three games in 2024. Although Wigenton struggled, offensive line coach Bart Miller took positives from Wigenton's minimal on-field performances.
"Kevin [Wigenton] in the game has really flashed, and that's been the good thing is in a game you're seeing a player who maybe you didn't anticipate playing at a high level," said Bart Miller according to 247Sports.
After a short stint with Illinois, Wigenton hit the portal and committed to Virginia, where he is fully healthy and has embraced his first few months in Charlottesville.
"This is the healthiest I've been since Michigan State. My body feels great," said Wigenton. "I've got my body feeling as good as it's felt in a really long time. So it's really exciting. I'm playing some of my best ball I have played in a while."
The 6'5", 335-pound lineman joins an offensive line room led by Coach Terry Heffernan that will look to improve a Virginia offensive line that allowed 47 sacks in 2024, third-most in the ACC. Although the offensive line room is not set in stone, with the transfer portal currently open, it is expected that Wigenton will compete for one of the starting guard spots against either Drake Metcalf or Noah Josey.
"He's a really mature, very bright, and incredibly smart kid. Loves football and I think he is excited to have a real opportunity here," said Terry Heffernan.
Either way, Wigenton provides depth to an offensive line room that is in recent need of reinforcements due to the injury of Monroe Mills and the transfer of Blake Steen.
Now in a new environment, Wigenton believes he can turn his game up and prove he's a capable guard after a tough year in Champaign.
"Very motivated, but really motivated for myself," said Wigenton. "I never doubted my capability. You turn on the film. I know what I'm capable of. You know, some people might say, last year didn't go but, you know, I learned a ton at Illinois."
With the summer and fall camp still to go, Wigenton will look to prove himself as an impactful guard on the Virginia offensive line.