UVA Football: Players to Watch in Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia football travels to Blacksburg for its final game of the regular season to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the 105th edition of the Commonwealth Clash. The Cavaliers will look to earn their first win in Blacksburg since 1998 while also looking to snap a three-game losing streak to the Hokies and avenge a 55-17 loss last season. To add to the stakes of the rivalry, the winner of this year's Commonwealth Clash will become bowl eligible, something Virginia has not done since 2021.
Here are a few players from each team to look out for during Saturday's matchup between Virginia and Virginia Tech:
The Virginia Tech Quarterback
#1 Kyron Drones or #3 Collin Schlee or #18 William Watson
The Virginia Tech quarterback situation has become a story to watch headed into Saturday night's matchup. With starting quarterback Kyron Drones missing the last few games due to injury, his status remains questionable headed into this weekend's game. Behind Drones, Collin Schlee left last week's game against Duke with an injury and is also questionable. If Drones and Schlee are out, the Hokies will rely on freshman William "Pop" Watson to lead them to victory. Below is a stat comparison of the three quarterbacks.
CMP %
Yards
TD
INT
Kyron Drones
60.7%
1,562
10
6
Collin Schlee
53.1%
346
3
1
Pop Watson
48.0%
146
0
1
#33 Bhayshul Tuten - Running Back, Virginia Tech
The Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC in rushing yards with Tuten being the main factor to the Hokies' success on the ground. The senior has 1,035 yards this season, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, with 13 touchdowns. Tuten's best game of the season came against Boston College, where he rushed for 266 yards and three touchdowns, which included an 83-yard touchdown run. If the Cavaliers want to disrupt the Hokies offense, it starts with stopping the run. To add, Tuten rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown last year against the Hoos.
#18 Mose Phillips III - Safety, Virginia Tech
The Virginia passing attack has struggled these past couple of games, with Colandrea not throwing for more than 160 yards in his last five games. Phillips will look to continue to hamper the Hoos' passing attack. The sophomore safety is second in tackles for the Hokies this season, with an interception, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble.
Virginia's Quarterback Situation
#10 Anthony Colandrea or #7 Tony Muskett
The Hoos have a quarterback situation of their own, but unlike the Hokies, the battle in Charlottesville has nothing to do with injuries. As mentioned earlier, Anthony Colandrea has not thrown for over 160 yards in his last five games. Colandrea and the Virginia offense have struggled in the last few games, which has led to Tony Elliott bringing on Tony Muskett in relief (with the notable exception of last weekend's blowout loss to SMU). Muskett has delivered off the bench, making a case for the starting spot. The question is, who will start on Saturday, and how short is Colandrea's leash if he starts?
#20 Jonas Sanker - Safety, Virginia
The best player on the Virginia roster and likely a first-team All-ACC winner, Jonas Sanker is the heart and soul of the Virginia defense. Sanker leads the ACC in solo tackles this season with 61 and has earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week four times in 2024. A senior from Charlottesville, Sanker has grown up in the Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry and will look to earn his first and final win against the Hokies before he heads off for the NFL Draft.
#11 Trell Harris - Wide Receiver, Virginia
The Kent State transfer has not played since September due to a knee injury but is expected to play on Saturday night in Blacksburg. Trell Harris served as Virginia's No. 2 wide receiver in the first three games, racking up 201 yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches. Harris will look to reinvigorate a Virginia passing attack that has struggled, providing aid to Malachi Fields and Tyler Neville, who have received increased attention in his absence.
