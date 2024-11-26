Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Virginia Tech | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for the regular season finale against Virginia Tech on Saturday night in Blacksburg. See UVA's complete depth chart for the Virginia Tech game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis:
Takeaways from the UVA Football Depth Chart vs. Virginia Tech
- Junior running back Xavier Brown has been removed from the depth chart after suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in the loss to SMU on Saturday. Brown concludes the 2024 season with 488 rushing yards and averaging 6.1 yards per rushing attempt.
- With Brown off the depth chart, sophomore Noah Vaughn has moved up into the secondary running back spot. Brown and Kobe Pace both suffered injuries against SMU; Vaughn had a career-high 44 rushing yards on 10 carries.
- Sophomore Donte Hawthorne is now listed as the third running back behind Vaughn and Kobe Pace, who is questionable with a knee injury for the Virginia Tech game.
- There are no changes to UVA's depth chart at wide receiver, quarterback, tight end, or the offensive line.
- Moving over to the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker James Jackson is still not on the depth chart. Jackson missed last week's game after reinjuring his foot at Notre Dame in week 12.
- Dorian Jones got his first start in a Virginia uniform against SMU and it looks like that could be the case again against Virginia Tech. Jones is still listed as the starting WILL linebacker with Landon Danley as his backup.
- There are no changes to UVA's depth chart on the defensive line or in the secondary.
- On special teams, Kam Courtney has replaced Xavier Brown on the kickoff returner depth chart, which now reads: Chris Tyree, Kam Courtney, Ethan Davies.
Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) is set to travel to take on Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday night in Blacksburg. Kickoff from Lane Stadium is set for 8pm ET on the ACC Network.
This will be the first Commonwealth Clash game played in front of fans at Lane Stadium since 2018, as the 2020 edition of the Clash was played in front of just 250 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions and the 2022 game was canceled due to the shooting tragedy at Virginia.
This will be the 105th all-time meeting between Virginia and Virginia Tech, who leads the all-time series 61-38-9 and has won the last three meetings. The Hokies have won the last 11 matchups with UVA in Blacksburg and the Cavaliers have not won at Lane Stadium since the 1998 season.
Virginia and Virginia Tech bring identical records into this game with both teams needing to win in order to reach bowl eligibility.
