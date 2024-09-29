UVA Football: Ranking Virginia's Five Best Players So Far This Season
We have learned a lot about the Virginia football roster through four games this season, a Virginia team that is off to its best start since 2019. Using the first four games of the season as a sample, here are our picks for the five top-performing Cavaliers so far this season:
No. 1 Malachi Fields
This isn't much of a debate. Malachi Fields has been unbelievable for the Cavaliers, significantly elevating his game from last year, comfortably stepping into the wide receiver one role, and dominating opposing defenses with his size and athleticism. So far this season, Fields has 349 yards and two touchdowns with two 100-yard games. And if it weren't for the dominant ground game UVA had against Coastal Carolina, Fields' receiving yards total would be even higher. Expect the senior from Charlottesville to continue to dominate, as his performances will be a vital part of the Cavaliers success on offense. When JR Wilson returns from injury in the coming weeks, his presence will draw some attention away from Fields.
Fields also has the play of the year for Virginia to this point.
No. 2 Antonio Clary
The return of Antonio Clary has been monumental for the Virginia secondary. After missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, Clary has been everywhere in 2024, leading the team with 41 total tackles. On top of that, Clary had the game-winning fumble recovery against Wake Forest and an interception against Coastal Carolina. Clary has been pivotal for the Virginia defense all season and will be critical moving forward alongside Jonas Sanker.
No. 3 Noah Josey
Noah Josey won ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Coastal Carolina, where he was among a group that helped the Cavaliers rush for 384 yards, which is the most in a game since 1998. Josey has been pivotal in leading Virginia's offensive line, as despite sustaining some significant injuries, the Cavaliers have only allowed six sacks this season. Compared to the 43 allowed last season, things are improving, and Josey has been one of the critical factors in that outcome.
No. 4 Tyler Neville
The Harvard transfer has given Virginia a sure-handed tight end option for Anthony Colandrea, adding a new element to the Cavaliers offense. So far this season, Neville has ten catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns, with those touchdowns coming in Virginia's comeback victory over Wake Forest. Neville also had a 39-yard catch against Maryland and has solidified himself as a reliable threat within this Virginia offense.
No. 5 Anthony Colandrea
In year two, Colandrea answered the bell for the Cavaliers, showing significant improvement from last season and providing promise for the future. So far this season, Colandrea has 1,032 passing yards, nine total touchdowns, and four interceptions. The sophomore also has a 68.3% completion percentage. Colandrea has looked more confident under center and solidified himself as a leader that this Virginia team will follow into battle.
