UVA Football: Five Takeaways from Virginia's Strong Start to the Season
Virginia football is 3-1 through its first four games of the season, an exceptional start regardless of competition considering that the Cavaliers have only won three games each of the last two seasons. Here’s a few takeaways from Virginia’s first four games of the season:
This is a Bowl Capable Team
With the lone exception of the second half of the Maryland game, the Cavaliers are playing top-notch football and have shown they are capable of reaching the illustrious six-win mark to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021. Virginia has played smart football through its first four games while also showing improvement every single game. For example, against Maryland, the Cavaliers struggled to execute in the red zone. In response, Virginia scored touchdowns on 5/6 trips to the red zone against Coastal Carolina, excluding the kneel-down to end the game.
Virginia needs three more wins to be bowl-eligible. Possible winnable games include Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina (especially after Saturday’s loss to JMU), Pitt, SMU, and Virginia Tech (considering their 2-2 start to the season). In addition, all of these games are at home except for Virginia Tech and Pitt.
The Cavaliers are Well Coached
The Virginia coaching staff has elevated significantly this season, with the Cavaliers showing that they can play clean football and not make silly mistakes, which cost the Hoos many games last season. Against Coastal Carolina, Virginia did not overlook the Sun (fun) Belt opponent, leaving no doubt in playing complementary football and executing in the red zone to build a significant gap over the Chanticleers.
Offensively, Des Kitchings is dialing up plays that allow Colandrea and co. to take what the defense is giving them rather than playing hero ball. Virginia is also making adjustments; against Wake Forest, the Cavaliers' offense was struggling, but in the fourth quarter, the offense came to life in the comeback victory, demonstrating Kitchings' coaching ability to adjust to the opposing defense and showing Elliott’s ability to instill belief in his players and inspire a comeback.
Anthony Colandrea Has Shown Improvement
Through four games, Colandrea has shown improvement in his sophomore year. His completion percentage has increased from 62.6% to 68.9%. Colandrea has seven passing touchdowns through four games compared to his 13 last year, in addition to two rushing touchdowns. As for interceptions, the sophomore has thrown four this season, with two in the loss to Maryland and the other two in the comeback victory against Wake Forest. Despite the turnovers, Colandrea has shown significantly more poise in the pocket, taking what the defense gives him and not being afraid to tuck and run if no one is open downfield.
Malachi Fields is an All-ACC Receiver
The senior from Charlottesville has embraced the role of top receiver for the Cavaliers this season, showing his strength and quickness to propel him to 349 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in Virginia’s most recent win over Coastal Carolina. Fields has also shown his ability to deliver in the clutch, making two catches for fourth-down conversions against Wake Forest. Fields has cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with, and if he continues on this trend, he will hear his name called in April at the NFL draft.
The Defense Has Improved Significantly
In 2023, the Cavaliers had 11 sacks; the Hoos already have seven this season. Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has introduced creative blitz packages involving the secondary, in addition to unique defensive line pressures that have disrupted opposing quarterbacks and headlined the success of the Virginia defensive unit. The Cavaliers have also forced four fumbles this season, 3rd most in the ACC. The place to improve: interceptions. Antonio Clary made a diving catch for UVA's first pick of the season against Coastal on Saturday. Clary and Sanker have been exception at the safety spot for Virginia, but the secondary as a whole can still improve, namely in the area of pass deflections and takeaways.
