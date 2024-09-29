Virginia Football Opens as Home Favorite vs. Boston College in Week 6
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as 3.0-point favorites in their week 6 ACC game against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 12pm (ACC Network). UVA brings a 3-1 record into this game and is coming off of a bye week, while the Eagles are 4-1 after surviving a close call at home against Western Kentucky last week without starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Each of the major sportsbooks have Virginia favored to win, but by a relatively slim margin. Caesars, DraftKings, and Bet365 each have the Cavaliers favored to win by 3.0 points, while BetMGM has UVA favored by 3.5 points. The line is tightest on FanDuel, which has Virginia favored to win by 2.5 points.
The over/under is currently 50.5 or 51.5 depending on the sportsbook. See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. Boston College according to the major sportsbooks:
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
Virginia -2.5
UVA -142
51.5
Virginia -3.0
UVA -145
50.5
Virginia -3.0
UVA -150
50.5
Virginia -3.0
UVA -145
50.5
Virginia -3.5
N/A
50.5
Through four games, Virginia is 3-1 overall and 2-1-1 against the spread. Of those four games, the over has hit twice and the under has hit twice. Boston College is 4-1 overall and 3-2 against the spread. The under has hit in four of the Eagles' five games.
Virginia and Boston College have played just five times in the last 15 years. The Eagles have won four of those five games, including a 27-24 victory over UVA last season in Chestnut Hill.
Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) will host Boston College (4-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 5th in Charlottesville. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 12pm ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Virginia Football News & Content
Virginia Football: What is UVA's Most Probable Path to a Bowl Game?
UVA Football: Five Takeaways from Virginia's Strong Start to the Season
UVA Football: Starting Defensive Tackle to Miss Rest of Season With Injury
Xavier Brown Sparks Virginia's Ground Game With Breakout Rushing Performance
ESPN Has Virginia Making a Bowl Game in Latest Projections, Too Soon?