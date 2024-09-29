Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Opens as Home Favorite vs. Boston College in Week 6

Matt Newton

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as 3.0-point favorites in their week 6 ACC game against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 12pm (ACC Network). UVA brings a 3-1 record into this game and is coming off of a bye week, while the Eagles are 4-1 after surviving a close call at home against Western Kentucky last week without starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos.

Each of the major sportsbooks have Virginia favored to win, but by a relatively slim margin. Caesars, DraftKings, and Bet365 each have the Cavaliers favored to win by 3.0 points, while BetMGM has UVA favored by 3.5 points. The line is tightest on FanDuel, which has Virginia favored to win by 2.5 points.

The over/under is currently 50.5 or 51.5 depending on the sportsbook. See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. Boston College according to the major sportsbooks:

Sportsbook

Spread

Moneyline

Over/Under

FanDuel

Virginia -2.5

UVA -142

51.5

Caesars

Virginia -3.0

UVA -145

50.5

Bet365

Virginia -3.0

UVA -150

50.5

DraftKings

Virginia -3.0

UVA -145

50.5

BetMGM

Virginia -3.5

N/A

50.5

Through four games, Virginia is 3-1 overall and 2-1-1 against the spread. Of those four games, the over has hit twice and the under has hit twice. Boston College is 4-1 overall and 3-2 against the spread. The under has hit in four of the Eagles' five games.

Virginia and Boston College have played just five times in the last 15 years. The Eagles have won four of those five games, including a 27-24 victory over UVA last season in Chestnut Hill.

Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC) will host Boston College (4-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 5th in Charlottesville. Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 12pm ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

