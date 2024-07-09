UVA Lacrosse: Connor Shellenberger, Dox Aitken, Jared Conners Named PLL All-Stars
Three Virginia men's lacrosse alums were selected to the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday (July 13) at 3pm in Louisville, Kentucky (ESPN). Connor Shellenberger and Dox Aitken of the New York Atlas and Jared Conners of the California Redwoods were each named PLL All-Stars for the first time in their careers.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 PLL College Draft, Connor Shellenberger took no time in getting adjusted to the professional level, scoring multiple points in every game, including eight in his debut against the Cannons and seven against the Redwoods in week 3. Shellenberger is currently tied for second in the entire PLL in points with 23 on 12 goals and 11 assists, is tied for third in assists, and is second in shooting percentage at 52.2%, making him the clear frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award.
After spending the 2023 season away from the sport of lacrosse to make a run at a professional football career, Dox Aitken is back and better than ever, so far tallying 11 points on 10 goals and an assist. UVA's all-time scoring leader from the midfield position is has scored in five of the six games this season and is currently fifth in scoring in the PLL among midfielders.
After winning the 2023 PLL Championship with the Archers, Jared Conners was traded to the California Redwoods. The trade has worked out for the Redwoods, as Conners makes his first All-Star appearance having already tallied three caused turnovers, 12 ground balls, and a goal in four games, continuing to establish himself as one of the best LSMs in the game.
Virginia has three members of its 2021 National Championship team playing in the PLL All-Star Game, but it should have been four. One of the bigger snubs from the All-Star rosters, Xander Dickson is currently fourth in the league in points with 22 and second in scoring points with 18, despite having significantly fewer touches than most of the other All-Stars.
Shellenberger and Aitken, part of the league-leading New York Atlas who placed nine players in the All-Star Game, will be on the Eastern Conference team, while Conners will play for the Western Conference team. The 2024 PLL All-Star Game is set for 3pm on Saturday at Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium at the University of Louisville on ESPN.