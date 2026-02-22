Updated NET/KenPom Rankings For Virginia After Their 86–83 Win Over Miami

After clinching an 86-83 victory over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, the Virginia Cavaliers have now won eight consecutive games and carry an overall record of 24-3 and are 12-2 in conference play. To date, their only ACC losses have been to Virginia Tech and North Carolina.

Coming out on top over the Hurricanes was not an easy undertaking, but the Hoos still found a way to win, with much of that success attributed to Jacari White, Johann Grünloh and Chance Mallory.

Now having added another win to their resume, the Cavaliers were bound to see some movement in the rankings. Before the Virginia-Miami game, the Hoos were ranked No.19 in KenPom, but they landed at No. 18 in the NET.

Where did the Cavaliers fall in the updated list?

UVA Slowly Climbs

Virginia Cavaliers guard Sam Lewis and Miami Hurricanes guard Dante Allen | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

As of Sunday, the Cavaliers are ranked at No. 18 in KenPom and landed at No. 16 in the NET rankings—this is certainly steady progress, but given how close Virginia's final scores have been, it isn't surprising to see them slowly inch upward.

Virginia currently has a 6-2 record against Quad 1 opponents, 6-1 against Quad 2, 6-0 against Quad 3 and 6-0 against Quad 4.

With only four games left in their regular season, the Hoos have little room for error at this point. Defeating their upcoming opponents could send a hard-fought ACC title their way and potentially be named a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Considering how well Ryan Odom's program has fought through its campaign thus far, watching them climb in the seeding would be expected.

Up next for UVA, the Cavaliers will play NC State on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. ET in Charlottesville, Va. This is going to be another key matchup that Virginia must win before facing the Duke Blue Devils. As expected, the Blue Devils continue to hold the helm at the top of the ACC standings and are ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25.

However, before the Hoos can start focusing on playing Duke, the Wolfpack is going to put them to the test. Now is not the time for the Cavaliers to lose any momentum if they want a legitimate shot at sealing the conference title.

Virginia's season has been nothing short of impressive, but the work is far from over. The final stretch will be taxing—can the Cavaliers continue driving up their momentum?

