VIDEO: Highlights & Postgame From Virginia's Win at Coastal Carolina
Though they won the coin toss and deferred to the second half, the Virginia Cavaliers needed only 84 seconds and three plays from scrimmage to take the lead, care of a fumble on the opening kickoff and a short touchdown pass from Anthony Colandrea to Malachi Fields. It was all orange and blue after that, as the visiting Wahoos led wire-to-wire in a dominant 43-24 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.
As Virginia heads into the bye week with a 3-1 record, we've got you covered with links to all the highlights and postgame content in case you missed UVA's win at Coastal or if you just want to watch it again.
To start, here are the brief broadcast highlights (four and a half minutes) from the win posted by the official Virginia Football Twitter account:
To hear UVA head coach Tony Elliott's full comments from his postgame press conference, watch the video below courtesy of Virginia Sports TV:
The ACC Network posted brief highlights (under three minutes) from the game on YouTube:
A full game replay can be watched on ESPN.com at the link below, though it should be noted that this will require you to also endure the, to put it mildly, subpar ESPN+ broadcast quality from Saturday's game:
Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
Virginia is idle in week 5 and will have two weeks to prepare for its next game at home against Boston College on Saturday, October 5th (kickoff time TBD).
For More Virginia Football News
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia's Win at Coastal
Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's Win at Coastal Carolina
UVA Football: Five Takeaways From Virginia's 43-24 Win at Coastal Carolina
Virginia Uses Dominant Ground Game to Overpower Coastal Carolina 43-24