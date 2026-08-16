Virginia a finalist for 2027 five-star Qandace Samuels

Aaron Roussell is continuing to build upon his 2027 class. After Virginia became the third program to land a pair of top-75 recruits in the women’s basketball 2027 recruiting class, he made the cut for the final 10 programs being considered by five-star Qandace Samuels.

Samuels, a guard from Bishop McNamara in Maryland, is currently ranked as the No. 5 guard in the 2027 class according to ESPNW. Checking in at 6-foot-2, she is the tallest five-star guard in the country. Some sites regard her as more of a wing than a guard due to her size and interior scoring ability.

Samuels is an intriguing prospect — she uses her height and powerful frame to maneuver past forwards, but can also conduct an offense and shoot from long distance. She has dominated the competition in the EYBL and WCAC, and earned an invitation to the Team USA trials a few months ago.

As for the Cavaliers, Roussell has gotten off to a strong start to his 2027 class. Guard Sabrina Anderson and forward Nevaeh Roberson have already committed, which could play a role in Samuels’ decision. It is possible for all three players to coexist without vulturing heavy minutes or a starting role in a few seasons.

At the moment, Samuels is only considering ACC or SEC programs — with Rutgers being the lone exception on her updated finalist lineup. Several notable programs did not make her final 10 programs, including Louisville, Maryland, Ohio State, Florida and others. The closest to her hometown would be Rutgers and Virginia.

Ahead of the 2026-27 season, many elite 2027 prospects have yet to sign with a program. Of the top 50 recruits, only 12 are documented as having committed (ESPNW). Only three of those prospects have signed with an ACC program (No. 5 Eve Long to Notre Dame, No. 36 Dani Robinson to Virginia Tech and No. 46 Spencer Laird to Stanford).

Here are the current class leaders among ACC schools, ranked by the most top-100 prospects:

Virginia Tech: No. 36 Robinson, No. 55 Lillie Graves

Virginia: No. 60 Anderson, No. 73 Roberson

Notre Dame: No. 5 Long

Stanford: No. 46 Laird

Miami: No. 78 Zoe Coleman

If Samuels commits to an ACC program, the overall conference recruiting battleground will evolve significantly. The Cavaliers could vault up to the best haul in the ACC if they land the talented Samuels. Roussell could lead Virginia to elite status quickly if he continues to build upon a strong recruiting class.