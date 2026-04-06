SI:AM | UCLA Leaves No Doubt in National Title Blowout vs. South Carolina

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I hope tonight’s men’s championship game is more competitive than the women’s.

In today’s SI:AM:

💪 UCLA’s dominant win

😞 Why South Carolina fell short

⛳ Rory looks back on last year’s Masters

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Bruins cut down the nets

UCLA can finally add a women’s NCAA basketball championship to the school’s crowded trophy case.

The Bruins demolished South Carolina in the national title game on Sunday afternoon, 79–51, behind double-doubles from star players Lauren Betts and Gabriela Jaquez.

“The confidence we came out with, we just knew we were going to win because of all the prep and work that we put in,” Betts told reporters after the game. “I think when we find a way to play together and play selflessly, do what we do, no one can stop us. You guys saw that.”

UCLA was much more efficient and organized on offense than it was in Friday’s slog of a semifinal against Texas, when it turned the ball over 22 times in a 51–44 win. UCLA was in control from the start in the final, but it was a one-sided third quarter that sealed South Carolina’s fate. The Gamecocks scored the first two points and the last two points of the quarter. In between, UCLA went on a 25–5 run, stretching the lead to as many as 31 points.

South Carolina was also a great team, so UCLA’s dominance in the title game should tell you something about how excellent a year it was for the Bruins. UCLA finished the season with a record of 37–1. The lone loss came against Texas on a neutral court in November. Other than that, UCLA was barely challenged this season. Only three of its 37 wins came by fewer than 10 points. The Bruins became the 13th team in NCAA women’s history (and just the fourth non-UConn team) to win at least 34 games by double digits.

“I think right from the beginning, right when we all got on campus, we knew that this group was going to be special,” UCLA guard Kiki Rice told reporters. “You could just feel the energy. We’ve been a part of a lot of basketball teams. I think you know when you have that competitive DNA in you. We get after it and compete at a high level, but we also love each other. That was the culture we created from day one, the culture that everyone was so willing to buy into.”

The win was a long time coming for the UCLA women’s program. Last year’s Final Four appearance was the first in program history. In fact, before last year, UCLA had only reached the Elite Eight twice before (1999 and 2018). Coach Cori Close had consistently brought the Bruins to the NCAA tournament, but they had been unable to make a deep run. Then Betts developed into one of the most dominant forces in college basketball.

The 6'7" center—an assertive low-post player on offense and an outstanding rim protector on defense—was a consensus All-American selection in each of the past two seasons. In the semifinal against Texas, her presence down low forced Longhorns star Madison Booker to have one of the worst shooting nights in NCAA tournament history. Booker went 3-for-23 from the floor, becoming the first player in a women’s NCAA tournament game to take at least 23 shots and fail to make more than three of them. (The only men’s player to do so is Jack Parkinson, who had a 1-for-23 outing for Kentucky in the 1945 Elite Eight.) Betts had a similar impact on Sunday, as South Carolina finished the game 18-for-62 on field goal attempts and 16-for-47 on two-pointers. The Gamecocks hit just 34% of their two-point attempts, a massive dropoff from the 54.2% average they posted this season (10th in the nation).

It was the perfect way for Betts’s college career to end before she becomes one of the top picks in next week’s WNBA draft. More troublingly for UCLA, Betts was one of seven seniors on this year’s roster. Close doesn’t sound too worried about reloading for next season, though.

“I did say to my mom, the transfer portal just got easier,” she said with a smile.

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