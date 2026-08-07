Coach Aaron Roussell has started to compile a strong 2027 recruiting class. After Virginia landed forward Nevaeh Roberson (ranked No. 73 nationally by ESPNW), the Cavaliers signed point guard Sabrina Anderson (No. 60). Anderson officially announced her comittment Thursday.

Home. 💙🧡

What once was a dream is now a reality. I’m beyond grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Virginia to continue my academic and basketball career.

. #gohoos #wahoo #uva pic.twitter.com/WctMvgcIAT — sabrina anderson (@bri_bri_bigfoot) August 6, 2026

The Cavaliers are one of just two programs to have a pair of top-75 recruits in the 2027 class, joined only by Baylor and Virginia Tech. Roussell has made high school recruitment a priority as he builds his program. He has focused on athleticism and natural scoring talent.

Anderson is a 5-foot-8 point guard from Northern Virginia. She is regarded as one of the top prospects in the Commonwealth. Anderson has demonstrated elite scoring capabilities — recently starring at the DMV Live showcase. Prep Girls Hoops Virginia had this to say about her performance:

“Sabrina put on a scoring clinic, averaging almost 24 points per game which included a 35-point outburst against St. Frances Academy. Her team went 3-2 and she was so fun to watch I had to catch all five games. Her shot has perfect form and she shoots with confidence from any range. The worst part is that the games had to end as I could have watched her play all weekend."

During her junior season at the Potomac School, Anderson drained over 40 percent of her three-point attempts and 92 percent of her free throw attempts en route to accomplishing the rare 50-40-90 season. Anderson also scored 30-plus points several times and earned First Team All-Met honors.

Anderson received offers from Virginia, Maryland, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Purdue, Arizona State, St. John’s, Rutgers, Boston College, Providence and more. Ultimately, she decided to stay home and will now headline a promising 2027 class for the Cavaliers.

There should be early opportunities for Anderson — by the time she gets to Grounds, most of the current Cavalier rotation players will be at the tail end of their eligibility, even with the NCAA’s new five in five rules.

If they stick around for the 2027-28 season, Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee will be fifth-year players. Current freshmen guards Emilie Brzonova, Erica Gribble and Sintija Aukštikalnytė will be juniors.

As for this season, Virginia’s schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. One more game was recently revealed — the Cavaliers will travel to Nashville to play Kentucky at Bridgestone Arena Dec. 20 in the Sprouts Farmers Market ESPNW Invitational.