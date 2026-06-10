Virginia baseball adds Serigne Sarré, a strikeout-producing transfer pitcher

Tuesday, Brian Sakowski posted the Virginia baseball Bat-Signal on X — a sign that a new Cavalier is heading to Charlottesville. This time, Virginia’s director of recruiting, helped reel in a big fish in the form of rising junior pitcher Serigne Sarré from Mount St. Mary’s.

Sarré was named to an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team in both of his first two seasons. He also earned 2025 Freshman All-American honors from Perfect Game and led the MAAC in strikeouts two years in a row. Opponents have hit just .264 off of the 6-foot-4 hurler.

On paper, the lefty from Silver Spring, Md. has accrued some impressive statistics. Sarré lasted at least six innings in half his starts this year, and he also produced double-digit strikeouts in three games this season.

However, Sarré occasionally struggled in 2026. He gave up five earned runs to Missouri and Rider. Sarré’s 4.11 earned run average is not stellar considering his Mountaineers faced only one Power Four team this year, which was the 24-31 Missouri Tigers squad. He did produce a lower ERA of 3.83 in conference play, but the MAAC is a far cry from the elite competition of the ACC.

Sarré’s freshman season was better than his second — he produced a 3.50 ERA in 72 innings of work. One consistency between his two seasons is that Sarré is a strikeout machine, as he has thrown at least 86 strikeouts in each season.

His arsenal of a fastball, curveball, changeup and slider contains incredible hit-and-miss potential thanks to elite spin rates. That has translated to elite strikeout production. It should also be noted that Sarré had to overcome average defense from a Mount St. Mary’s team that went 22-26 and finished fourth-worst in the MAAC.

Sarré is the third left-hander Virginia has added so far this offseason, joining Joey Giordano — the Atlantic 10 Pitcher of the Year from Richmond — and John Downing, a promising bullpen option from Seton Hill.

The Cavaliers will need to replace the back end of their bullpen, which was helmed well by Lucas Hartman and Tyler Kapa. In addition, Virginia could stand to add some competition to its pitching staff in terms of starters and everyday relievers — as no starter had an ERA under 4.50 in 2026. The pitching was a major weakness in the Hattiesburg Regional as the Cavaliers allowed an average of 11 runs per game en route to a 1-2 finish and early postseason exit.

With Sarré, Virginia hopes to continue its reload towards a deeper NCAA Tournament run than 2026.