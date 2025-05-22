Virginia Baseball Rooting Guide Headed Into Conference Tournament Weekend
With the loss to Boston College on Wednesday night, Virginia is powerless to strengthen its resume, leaving its fate in the hands of the committee and, of course, the other bubble teams still in contention in their respective conference tournaments. Let’s break down the other teams on the bubble and how their slip-ups can help the Cavaliers squeak into the NCAA Tournament.
Beginning with the ACC, two teams join Virginia on bubble watch in Notre Dame and Virginia Tech who are also out of the ACC Tournament. Their eliminations in the ACC Tournament without a signature win likely mean that both will miss the NCAA Tournament.
Moving to the Big 10, USC is the lone team to watch as they will take on Penn State on Thursday at 2 PM. The Trojans are likely in the NCAA Tournament, but they are still a bubble team, so anything helps the Hoos.
Inning
Penn State
USC
Game Start 2 PM
Kentucky and UTRGV are also bubble teams but were eliminated in their conference tournaments, leaving them like Virginia, on their couches, powerless to make a statement.
Troy defeated Texas State Thursday morning to advance in their tournament and will face the Georgia Southern and Louisiana winner on Friday.
In the Big East, Xavier faces off against No. 1 seeded Creighton at 6:30 PM, with a win likely punching the Musketeers a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Inning
Creighton
Xavier
Game Start 6:30 PM
Texas A&M is another team to look out for as they take on Auburn and are currently leading at the time of publishing this article, 3-0, in the top of fourth (Live Updated Score Below). With the SEC having so much stardom, if the Aggies can go on a run, they can massively boost their RPI and jump into the tournament field.
Inning
Auburn
Texas A&M
Top 6th
1
3
It’s important to remember that while these teams playing poorly will help Virginia’s chances, the selection committee will make the final decision as to whether the team from Charlottesville deserves to be in the NCAA Tournament.
Currently, Virginia sits with an RPI of 59, dropping four spots after the loss to Boston College on Wednesday night. Despite this, the Cavaliers have shown their good form, winning 12 of their last 15 games to close the regular season, which included a sweep against Miami and road series victories against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.
If the Cavaliers can manage to sneak into the NCAA Tournament, they will look for their fourth trip to Omaha in five years. To further Virginia's case, no ACC team that won five or more games above .500 has missed the NCAA Tournament since 1994.
The NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show is scheduled for Monday, May 26th.
More Virginia Baseball
Early ACC Tournament Exit Leaves Virginia Baseball Squarely on the Bubble for the NCAA Tournament
Six Virginia Baseball Players Land On All-ACC Teams