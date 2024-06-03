Virginia Basketball Extends Two More Offers to Class of 2025 Recruits
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers continue to widen their net on the recruiting class of 2025. Virginia extended scholarship offers to two new recruits on Sunday, offering guards Isaiah Denis and Mason Blackwood.
A 6'5" point guard from Davidson Day School (Davidson, NC), Isaiah Denis is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which also rates him as the No. 23 combo guard in the country and the No. 11-ranked overall prospect in the state of North Carolina. Denis has seen his stock rise dramatically due to his impressive play on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, picking up several new major conference offers.
Virginia and Cal jumped in with offers on Sunday and then Kansas followed suit on Monday, joining a list of offers that already included Florida, Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Ohio State, LSU, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech.
READ MORE: Virginia Turns Attention to 2025 Recruiting Class Following May Transfer Haul
Mason Blackwood, a 6'7" wing from New Hampton School (New Hampton, NH), also picked up an offer from UVA on Sunday. 247Sports rates Blackwood as a three-star prospect, the No. 174-overall recruit in the class of 2025, the No. 40 small forward in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of New Hampshire, while ESPN has Blackwood rated as a four-star prospect.
The last week has seen Wake Forest, Xavier, and Virginia extend offers to Blackwood, who also holds offers from Marquette, Boston College, Rutgers, Northwestern, and Penn State.
Virginia now has active offers out to 17 players in the recruiting class of 2025:
Point Guard/Combo Guard: Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA), Acaden Lewis (Washington, DC), Jalen Reece (Orlando, FL), Jalen Haralson (LaPorte, IN), Derek Dixon (Washington, DC), Adrien Stevens (Potomac, MD), Isaiah Denis (Davidson, NC)
Shooting guard: Braylon Mullins (Greenfield, IN)
Small forward: Nate Ament (Warrenton, VA), London Jemison (Oakdale, CT), Jackson Keith (Durham, NC), Brady Koehler (Indianapolis, IN), Mason Blackwood (New Hampton, NH)
Power Forward: Bryson Tiller (Atlanta, GA), Niko Bundalo (Hudson, OH), Cam Ward (Marlboro, MD)
Center: Xavion Staton (Las Vegas, NV)