Virginia Basketball Lands Oklahoma Guard Transfer Duke Miles
Ryan Odom and the Virginia Cavaliers are on a roll in the transfer portal, landing a transfer commitment for the third day in a row. Oklahoma transfer guard Duke Miles announced his commitment to Virginia on Monday night (April 7th), becoming the third transfer guard to commit to the Cavaliers, apparently without visiting Grounds, in as many days. The news was first reported by Tobias Bass of The Athletic.
Bass reported on Friday that Miles was in the process of setting up visits to a number of schools, including Virginia, presumably for after the recruiting dead period ends on April 10th. Instead, it seems Miles has decided to come to UVA without visiting. According to that earlier report from Bass, Miles received interest from Memphis, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Penn State, Creighton, DePaul, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Stanford, SMU, Colorado, Minnesota, LSU, New Mexico, and UAB.
A 6'2", 188-pound guard from Montgomery, Alabama, Miles began his collegiate career at Troy, where he played in 43 games over the course of his first two seasons, including 20 starts as a true freshman, but then had his junior campaign cut short after just six games and redshirted the remainder of the season. Miles transferred to High Point and experienced a breakout season in 2023-2024, averaging 17.5 points and 3.6 assists per game and shooting 52.8% from the floor in 33 games played, including 27 starts. At the end of the season, Miles was named the Big South Newcomer of the Year and was selected to the All-Big South First Team.
Miles made the leap to major conference college basketball last season, transferring to Oklahoma, where he started all 34 games and averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game, ranking in the top 20 among all SEC players in steals. He scored in double figures 15 times, including a 29-point outing against Central Arkansas, an 18-point performance vs. Missouri, and a 15-point showing against Ole Miss. For the season, Miles shot 51.4% from the floor and 43.0% from beyond the arc.
Watch highlights from Virginia's newest transfer commit Miles Duke in the video below:
Miles is the third transfer commitment for Ryan Odom and the Cavaliers this offseason, with all three announcing in favor of UVA in the last three days. Toledo transfer guard Sam Lewis was the first to commit to Virginia on Saturday and then North Dakota State transfer guard Jacari White followed suit on Sunday. The emerging trend with these three commitments is experienced guards who are highly proficient in shooting from the perimeter. Lewis shot 44.4% from three last season, White shot 39.8% from beyond the arc last season and is a career 45.5% three-point shooter, and Miles shot 43.0% from three-point range this past season.
Virginia now has six players projected for its 2025-2026 roster, as Miles, Lewis, and White join UVA's lone returning scholarship player Elijah Gertrude and incoming freshmen Chance Mallory and Silas Barksdale. Expect the Cavaliers to continue to aggressively pursue transfer targets in the coming days and weeks as Ryan Odom continues to assemble his roster for his first season at UVA. Look for Virginia to begin to focus on forwards in the portal, as all of these early transfer commitments have so far come from guards.
