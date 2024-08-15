Virginia Basketball Legend Joe Harris Announces Retirement
One of the legends of the Virginia men’s basketball program is retiring from the sport. Former UVA basketball star Joe Harris announced his retirement on Thursday afternoon, per a report by Shams Charania.
Harris was drafted 33rd overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA draft. After two seasons in Cleveland, Harris signed with the Brooklyn Nets, where his true talent as a three-point sharpshooter came to light.
In Brooklyn, Harris led the NBA in three-point percentage during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, averaging 47.4 and 47.5 percent, respectively. Harris also won the 2019 three-point contest, narrowly beating Steph Curry to claim the title. During his time in Brooklyn, Harris also became the all-time franchise leader in threes made with 984.
After seven seasons in Brooklyn, the Nets traded Harris to the Detroit Pistons where he spent one year before hanging it up. Harris retires with a 43.6 three-point percentage, 5th best all time.
As for his collegiate career, Harris arrived on grounds in 2010 and was a quintessential building block to the beginning of the Tony Bennett era of UVa men’s basketball. In his Senior year, Harris earned the 2014 ACC tournament Most Valuable Player en route to helping the team capture an ACC title before a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA tournament.
As a Hoo, Harris finished his career second in three-point percentage (40.7%) and three-pointers (263).
