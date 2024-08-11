Cavaliers Now

Virginia to Host Five-Star Top 10 Overall Recruit Nate Ament for Official Visit

Consensus five-star forward and top 10 overall recruit Nate Ament is set to take an official visit to the Virginia men's basketball program.
One of the top recruits in the high school basketball recruiting class of 2025 has reportedly scheduled an official visit to the Virginia men's basketball program. Consensus five-star forward and top 10 overall recruit Nate Ament, the top-ranked player in the Commonwealth of Virginia, will take an official visit to UVA on September 14th, as reported by HS Top Recruits on Sunday.

A 6'9" forward from Manassas, Virginia, Ament is rated a five-star prospect across each of the major recruiting services. He is ranked No. 3 overall according to On3, No. 7 on 247Sports, No. 8 on ESPN, and No. 10 on Rivals. Ament, who plays at Highland High School in Monterey, is ranked top four at his position and is the No. 1-ranked player in Virginia.

Naturally, Ament boasts an impressive list of major conference offers, including Virginia, Kentucky, Duke, UConn, Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Creighton, Illinois, Louisville, Florida State, Michigan, NC State, Texas, Wake Forest, Oregon, Virginia Tech, and others.

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers hosted Ament for an unofficial visit in September of 2023 and he has also taken unofficial trips to Duke and Virginia Tech. According to multiple reports, Ament is planning on taking official visits to UConn, Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Virginia, though Kentucky and UVA are the only two he has scheduled so far.

Virginia has yet to secure a verbal commitment from the recruiting class of 2025, but has made the cut list for five four-star recruits in the 2025 class:
- PG Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
- SF Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.)
- PF London Jemison (West Hartford, CT)
- CG Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.)
- PF Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN)

Virginia currently has two open scholarships for the 2025-2026 season.

