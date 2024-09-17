Virginia Basketball Makes Top 3 for Four-Star Point Guard Keyshuan Tillery
2025 four-star point guard Keyshuan Tillery has narrowed his recruitment to three schools and Virginia made the cut along with Wake Forest and Cincinnati, per a report from Houston Wilson on Monday.
A 6'1" point guard out of the New Hampton School in New Hampshire, Tillery is a four-star prospect according to each of the major recruiting services, ranking No. 49 overall in the ESPN Top 100 and No. 71 overall per 247Sports, which also has him rated as the No. 10 point guard in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Hampshire.
Tillery took an official visit to Virginia on the weekend of August 30th and then took an official visit to Wake Forest the following weekend. He was at Cincinnati for an official visit last week.
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are still in search of their first verbal commit in the recruiting class of 2025. UVA hosted four-star small forward Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.) and four-star point guard Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA) for official visits this month. Four-star combo guard Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.) took an official visit to Virginia back in April and is expected to announce his college decision by the end of the month.
UVA is also in the hunt for four-star point guard JJ Mandaquit (Hilo, HI), who is set to visit at the end of September, and four-star power forward Tre Singleton (Jeffersonville, IN), who is expected to visit sometime this fall as well.
Virginia has two open scholarship spots for the 2025-2026 season.
