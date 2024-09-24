Virginia Basketball Schedule Drop Primer: What to Expect for UVA's 24-25 Slate
The Atlantic Coast Conference will announce the composite schedule for the 2024-2025 ACC men's basketball season on Tuesday at 8pm on the ACC Network. That will, at long last, gives us the entire 31-game schedule for the upcoming Virginia men's basketball season.
The ACC gave us a little bread crumb of UVA's schedule on Monday, revealing the schedule of matchups for the opening weekend of conference play with ACC games on the weekend of December 7th and 8th. In their first conference game as a member of the ACC, the SMU Mustangs will host Virginia on Saturday, December 7th at 2:15pm ET on The CW.
See the full schedule of matchups for the opening weekend of ACC men's basketball conference action below:
Saturday, Dec. 7
Clemson at Miami, Noon, ESPN2
Boston College at Wake Forest, Noon, ACCN
Syracuse at Notre Dame, Noon, The CW
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 2 p.m., ACCN
Pitt at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia at SMU, 2:15 p.m., The CW
Stanford at California, 4 p.m., ACCN
Florida State at NC State, 4 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday, Dec. 8
Duke at Louisville, 6 p.m., ACCN
The non-conference portion of the 2024-2025 Virginia men's basketball schedule has already been revealed. See UVA's 11-game non-conference slate below:
Virginia's 2024-2025 Non-Conference Schedule
November 6th: vs. Campbell (Charlottesville, VA)
November 11th: vs. Coppin State (Charlottesville, VA)
November 15th: vs. Villanova (Baltimore, MD)
November 21st: vs. Baylor/St. John's/Tennessee (Nassau, Bahamas)
November 22nd: vs. Baylor/St. John's/Tennessee (Nassau, Bahamas)
November 26th: vs. Manhattan (Charlottesville, VA)
November 29th: vs. Holy Cross (Charlottesville, VA)
December 4th: at Florida (Gainesville, FL)
December 12th: vs. Bethune-Cookman (Charlottesville, VA)
December 18th: vs. Memphis (Charlottesville, VA)
December 22nd: vs. American (Charlottesville, VA)
It was also revealed by the ACC that UVA's road game at Florida as part of the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge will be played at 7:15pm on ESPN2 on Wednesday, December 4th.
While the reveal of the 2024-2025 ACC men's basketball schedule will give us all of the dates and some of the tipoff times and TV designations for UVA's conference slate, we already know which opponents the Cavaliers will be playing on the road and which opponents they will be hosting in Charlottesville.
See Virginia's full home/away matchups in ACC play for the 2024-2025 men's basketball season below:
Home/Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, SMU
Home: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame
Away: Cal, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Under the new scheduling model, Virginia will continue to play Louisville and Virginia Tech twice each year and will have one additional repeat opponent that changes each season. The other 14 conference opponents will only be on UVA's schedule once per regular season until it is that school's turn to play the Cavaliers twice. This season, SMU joins Louisville and Virginia Tech as the two teams playing Virginia twice in ACC play.
The format for the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament will remain unchanged in 2025, with only the top 15 teams in the final conference standings qualifying to participate in the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament, which will be held March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
What should UVA fans be hoping to see when the schedule gets revealed on Tuesday night?
For starters, more Saturday home games and better Saturday home games. Last season, Virginia had just five Saturday home games in the entire season and the Cavaliers played road games on Saturdays for seven-consecutive weeks. Of those five Saturday home games, only one was against a marquee ACC rival (North Carolina). UVA fans should hope to see more Saturday home games, especially in ACC play, and no lengthy streaks without seeing the Hoos at home on a weekend.
Of course, the Cavaliers will also hope to minimize Saturday-Monday turnarounds on their schedule. UVA had two of those 48-hour turnarounds last season. They'll also want to avoid too many late starts. Virginia had three games that tipped off at 8pm or later last season, six if you include postseason games.
Virginia Cavaliers On SI will have a copy of the complete 2024-2025 Virginia men's basketball schedule along with some analysis and key takeaways as soon as it is revealed on Tuesday night.
