Virginia Football Announces Additions of Three Transfers & Nine Walk-Ons
Virginia football is putting the finishing touches on its roster for the 2024 season. Head coach Tony Elliott announced on Monday the addition of three transfers and nine preferred walk-ons to the roster. Those 12 players, as well as six previously signed 2024 recruits who just graduated from high school, have officially enrolled at UVA and began taking summer classes this week.
See below for information on each of the players Virginia officially added to its 2024 roster this week:
Transfers
Dorian Jones
Position: linebacker
Size: 6'0", 230 pounds
Hometown: Boynton Beach, FL
School: Cincinnati / Louisville / American Heritage
Ethan Sipe
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 295 pounds
Hometown: Nashville, TN
School: Dartmouth / Ensworth School
Payton Bunch
Position: long snapper
Size: 6'3", 200 pounds
Hometown: Pendleton, SC
School: Coastal Carolina / Pendleton
2024 High School Recruits
Kevon Gray
Position: cornerback
Size: 6'1", 170 pounds
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
School: Creekside
John Rogers
Position: tight end
Size: 6'4", 220 pounds
Hometown: The Plains, VA
School: Episcopal
Tyler Simmons
Position: defensive tackle
Size: 6'3", 265 pounds
Hometown: Windermere, FL
School: Windermere Prep
Triston Ward
Position: wide receiver
Size: 6'1", 185 pounds
Hometown: Griswold, CT
School: Deerfield Academy
Dane Wleklinski
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 280 pounds
Hometown: Dublin, OH
School: Dublin Jerome
Ben York
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 285 pounds
Hometown: Burke, VA
School: Lake Braddock
Preferred Walk-ons
Alexander Brady
Position: quarterback
Size: 6'2", 200 pounds
Hometown: Pinehurst, NC
School: Episcopal
Cayden Cook-Cash
Position: linebacker
Size: 6'3", 215 pounds
Hometown: Greenville, VA
School: Riverheads
Armstrong Jones
Position: safety
Size: 6'1", 175 pounds
Hometown: Greenville, VA
School: The Westminster Schools
Billy Koudelka
Position: defensive end
Size: 6'7", 225 pounds
Hometown: Lynchburg, VA
School: Virginia Episco
Trevor Ladd
Position: wide receiver
Size: 6'3", 210 pounds
Hometown: Encinitas, CA
School: LaCosta Canyon
Boone Lourd
Position: quarterback
Size: 6'1", 195 pounds
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
School: Brentwood CA
Henry Omohundro
Position: tight end
Size: 6'3", 240 pounds
Hometown: Midlothian, VA
School: St. Christopher's School
Max Prozny
Position: placekicker
Size: 5'11", 165 pounds
Hometown: Fayetteville, GA
School: Starrs Mill
Alex Reisig
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 280 pounds
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
School: Choate Rosemary Hall
