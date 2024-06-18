Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Announces Additions of Three Transfers & Nine Walk-Ons

Tony Elliott directs his team during the Virginia football game against Maryland at SECU Stadium.
Tony Elliott directs his team during the Virginia football game against Maryland at SECU Stadium. / Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia football is putting the finishing touches on its roster for the 2024 season. Head coach Tony Elliott announced on Monday the addition of three transfers and nine preferred walk-ons to the roster. Those 12 players, as well as six previously signed 2024 recruits who just graduated from high school, have officially enrolled at UVA and began taking summer classes this week.

See below for information on each of the players Virginia officially added to its 2024 roster this week:

Transfers

Dorian Jones
Position: linebacker
Size: 6'0", 230 pounds
Hometown: Boynton Beach, FL
School: Cincinnati / Louisville / American Heritage

Ethan Sipe
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 295 pounds
Hometown: Nashville, TN
School: Dartmouth / Ensworth School

Payton Bunch
Position: long snapper
Size: 6'3", 200 pounds
Hometown: Pendleton, SC
School: Coastal Carolina / Pendleton

2024 High School Recruits

Kevon Gray
Position: cornerback
Size: 6'1", 170 pounds
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
School: Creekside

John Rogers
Position: tight end
Size: 6'4", 220 pounds
Hometown: The Plains, VA
School: Episcopal

Tyler Simmons
Position: defensive tackle
Size: 6'3", 265 pounds
Hometown: Windermere, FL
School: Windermere Prep

Triston Ward
Position: wide receiver
Size: 6'1", 185 pounds
Hometown: Griswold, CT
School: Deerfield Academy

Dane Wleklinski
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 280 pounds
Hometown: Dublin, OH
School: Dublin Jerome

Ben York
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'5", 285 pounds
Hometown: Burke, VA
School: Lake Braddock

Preferred Walk-ons

Alexander Brady
Position: quarterback
Size: 6'2", 200 pounds
Hometown: Pinehurst, NC
School: Episcopal

Cayden Cook-Cash
Position: linebacker
Size: 6'3", 215 pounds
Hometown: Greenville, VA
School: Riverheads

Armstrong Jones
Position: safety
Size: 6'1", 175 pounds
Hometown: Greenville, VA
School: The Westminster Schools

Billy Koudelka
Position: defensive end
Size: 6'7", 225 pounds
Hometown: Lynchburg, VA
School: Virginia Episco

Trevor Ladd
Position: wide receiver
Size: 6'3", 210 pounds
Hometown: Encinitas, CA
School: LaCosta Canyon

Boone Lourd
Position: quarterback
Size: 6'1", 195 pounds
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
School: Brentwood CA

Henry Omohundro
Position: tight end
Size: 6'3", 240 pounds
Hometown: Midlothian, VA
School: St. Christopher's School

Max Prozny
Position: placekicker
Size: 5'11", 165 pounds
Hometown: Fayetteville, GA
School: Starrs Mill

Alex Reisig
Position: offensive lineman
Size: 6'6", 280 pounds
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
School: Choate Rosemary Hall

Click here to see the complete roster for the 2024 Virginia football team.

