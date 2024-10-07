Virginia Football at Clemson Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
The week 8 Virginia football game at Clemson on Saturday, October 19th will kick off at 12pm ET at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina and will be televised on the ACC Network, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday (October 7).
This will be Virginia's second noon game of the season and first on the road. UVA kicked off at noon for this past Saturday's victory over Boston College. The Clemson game will be the third-straight Virginia game that will be televised on the ACC Network, as next week's UVA game against Louisville (Saturday at 3:30pm ET) will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 8 of the college football season (all times ET and on Saturday, Oct. 19 unless otherwise specified):
- Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7:30pm on Thursday, October 17 on ESPN
- Florida State at Duke, 7pm on Friday, October 18 on ESPN2
- Miami at Louisville, 12pm on ABC
- Virginia at Clemson, 12pm on ACC Network
- Wake Forest at UConn, 12pm on CBS Sports Network
- Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30pm on ESPN
- NC State at California, 3:30pm on ACC Network
- SMU at Stanford, 8pm on ACC Network
Kickoff times have yet to be announced for four of UVA's remaining games. Here's Virginia's remaining 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, October 12th at 3:30pm: vs. Louisville (ACC Network)
Saturday, October 19th at 12pm: at Clemson (ACC Network)
Saturday, October 26th at TBD: vs. North Carolina (TBD)
Saturday, November 9th at TBD: at Pittsburgh (TBD)
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)
Saturday, November 23rd at TBD: vs. SMU (TBD)
Saturday, November 30th at TBD: vs. Virginia Tech (TBD)
Now 4-1 overall and 2-0 in ACC play, Virginia will remain at home in week 7 to take on Louisville on Saturday, October 12th. Kickoff between the Cavaliers and Cardinals is set for 3:30pm ET at Scott Stadium and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
