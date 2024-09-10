Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Maryland | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 3 game against Maryland on Saturday night at Scott Stadium. See UVA's complete depth chart for the Maryland game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis:
Takeaways
- There are no changes to this week's depth chart. Virginia's depth charts for the Wake Forest and Maryland games are identical.
- Still listed on the depth chart are McKale Boley, who remains the starter at left tackle despite the fact that he has missed the first two games with an ankle injury, and Ethan Sipe, who is listed as the third left tackle, though it was reported on the broadcast on Saturday that Sipe is expected to miss the rest of the season after breaking a bone in his foot. Jack Witmer has started the first two games of the season at left tackle for Virginia.
- JR Wilson is still absent from the depth chart as he continues to recover from a minor knee operation during fall camp.
- Kam Robinson is still listed as the starting MIKE linebacker after he suffered an injury that sidelined him for the second half of Virginia's win at Wake Forest.
- Other players who suffered minor injuries during the Wake Forest game - Jason Hammond, Antonio Clary, Jonas Sanker, and Corey Thomas - are still listed at their normal starting spots on the defensive depth chart.
Virginia will host Maryland on Saturday, September 14th at 8pm at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
