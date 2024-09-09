Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Wake Forest
This article starts a new series where we will look back at our five keys to a Virginia victory and analyze how the Cavaliers performed each in the actual game. This time around, Virginia did pretty well. With that said, here's an analysis of our five keys to a Virginia victory with grades:
Disrupt Hank Bachmeier
The Cavaliers had 11 sacks in 2023, and after only one sack against Richmond, there was concern about Virginia applying pressure against a talented Wake Forest offensive line. In response, the Hoos registered six sacks with creative blitz packages, which included sacks from safeties Jonas Sanker and Antonio Clary that created dysfunction in the Wake Forest offense. Six sacks in a game will hopefully inject confidence into the Virginia pass rush led by Chico Bennett Jr, who had a crucial sack in the fourth quarter.
Take Advantage of the Demon Deacons Secondary
357 yards, three touchdowns with a 76.7 completion percentage by Anthony Colandrea means the Cavaliers undoubtedly checked the box for this key to victory. The sophomore was instrumental in taking advantage of the Demon Deacons' secondary, with Tyler Neville and Trell Harris both catching touchdowns while being practically unguarded, exposing the youth and inexperience of the Wake Forest secondary. The lone glaring blemish? The Trell Harris dropped touchdown pass on a broken coverage early in the game.
Win the Turnover Battle
The Cavaliers lost the turnover battle 2-1, but they won the turnover battle 1-0 in the fourth quarter. When Virginia needed it most, Malcolm Greene forced a fumble. Antonio Clary made perhaps one of the grittiest fumble recoveries in Virginia history, diving around the Wake Forest player's legs to miraculously recover the ball to give the Cavaliers the win.
The first pick thrown by Colandrea was mainly attributed to bad luck. In contrast, the second one was an "oh crap" play that offensive coordinator Des Kitchings wants Colandrea to continue to cut down on— overall, decent performance in this category, but room for improvement.
Establish the Run
Virginia got pass-happy and, on the contrary, only rushed for 73 yards. When the Hoos did run the ball, they only rushed for 2.6 yards per attempt, which is a problematic statistic that the Cavaliers need to improve on. As for positives, the Grady Brosterhous "tush push/Grady bunch" quarterback sneaks are a thing of beauty.
Play Clean Special Teams
This category is more on a pass/fail basis, and the Cavaliers left a rusher unblocked, allowing him to block a punt from Daniel Sparks. Virginia was lucky this play did not amount to anything more, but the play was highly concerning and serves as evidence of UVA's lingering issues on special teams.
