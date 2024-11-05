Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Pittsburgh | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia football released its depth chart for its week 11 game against Pittsburgh on Saturday at 8pm at Acrisure Stadium. See UVA's complete depth chart for the Pitt game below and read on for some key takeaways and analysis:
Takeaways from the UVA Football Depth Chart vs. Pittsburgh
- Junior wide receiver Trell Harris is no longer on the depth chart. It was previously announced that Harris was getting surgery to remove a bone fragment from his knee. That injury has sidelined the Kent State transfer since week 3 and the surgery is likely to keep him off the field for another week or two.
- Andre Greene Jr. has been starting for Harris for the last five games and is now formally the starter on the depth chart. Eli Wood is now listed as the backup to Andre Greene Jr. as the backup at that third wide receiver position.
- There are no changes to this week's UVA football depth chart on defense or special teams.
- James Jackson is listed on the depth chart as the starting WILL linebacker, but Tony Elliott says it will be gametime decision for whether Jackson will play this Saturday at Pitt. Jackson has missed the last two games with a foot injury, resulting in Trey McDonald starting the last two games and increased snaps for Dorian Jones.
- Antonio Clary is still listed on the depth chart as the starting strong safety after missing the last three games with a knee injury suffered against Boston College.
- Virginia has its normal starters listed on the offensive line depth chart and Tony Elliott reported on Tuesday that Brian Stevens, Ty Furnish, and McKale Boley have all been practicing this week after recently dealing with a variety of ailments. Stevens has been dealing with an illness and missed the North Carolina game. Furnish was also sidelined from the UNC game with an ankle injury and Boley is dealing with a knee injury, but it seems all three of these players are trending positively towards playing this weekend at Pittsburgh.
Virginia comes out of the bye week having lost three games in a row to fall to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play. The Cavaliers are facing one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of college football as they close at No. 23 Pittsburgh, at No. 10 Notre Dame, home against No. 13 SMU, and then at Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash in the season finale.
Pittsburgh, meanwhile, dropped five spots in the AP Top 25 after the team's perfect start to the season was broken up in a disastrous 48-25 loss at SMU last weekend. The Panthers will look to bounce back and improve to 8-0 on the season when they host the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC) is set to visit Pittsburgh on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is scheduled for 8pm ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
