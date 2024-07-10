Virginia Football: Jonas Sanker Makes Top 100 Players in EA College Football 25
With the much-anticipated release of EA College Football 25 just one week away, EA has announced its top 100 players by player rating and Virginia safety Jonas Sanker made the cut.
Sanker was ranked the 39th-best player in the game with a 92 overall rating and the following individual category ratings:
Speed: 90
Acceleration: 91
Strength: 77
Awareness: 92
Jumping: 88
See the full list of top 100 players in EA College Football 25 here.
Heading into his third season as a full-time starter at Virginia, Jonas Sanker is looking to build off of a 2023 campaign that saw him earn First-Team All-ACC honors at safety. The Charlottesville native led the team with 11 pass breakups and 107 total tackles, 73 of which were solo tackles, and he also registered four tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. It was an up and down season for the UVA defense, but Sanker was a picture of consistency for the Cavaliers on that side of the ball, making at least seven tackles in 11 out of Virginia's 12 games.
Last month, Pro Football Focus posted their top 10 highest graded returning safeties in the ACC and Sanker was tied for 6th on that list with a 77.8 rating.
A 6'1" senior out of Charlottesville, Sanker has appeared in 31 games and made 21 starts in his three seasons at UVA, totaling 175 tackles, 111 solo stops, 4.5 tackles for loss, 14 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and an interception.
