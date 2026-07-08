Virginia football: Which position groups are ACC Championship caliber?

Virginia football was one or two plays away from winning the ACC Championship in 2025. A defensive stop late in the game could have punched the Cavaliers’ ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The Cavaliers have since reloaded — with several new players across the roster. Which of their position groups could make a difference this time around?

Quarterback: Possibly

There is no question about Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein’s talent. However, neither of them has captained a college football team to finish top five in any conference. Virginia has the talent across its roster to reach the ACC Championship game, but if it gets there, the fate of the game could come down to the starting quarterback.

Offensive line: 100 percent

It has been stated before, and it is still understated — Virginia should have one of the best offensive lines in the country. The experience, proven history of elite production, and rare depth combine to form what should be an all-time unit. The Cavaliers have the personnel to dominate in the trenches offensively.

Running backs: Absolutely

The Cavaliers go six deep at the running back position. Regardless of what the splits look like, Virginia should be well-equipped to run rampant. There is also the potential for increased receiving threats out of the backfield, namely the additions of Jekail Middlebrook and Solomon Beebe.

Wide receivers: Have to prove themselves

Trell Harris is now an Oklahoma Sooner. That is a significant loss. The Cavaliers lost all of their starting receivers from last season. There are some promising new wideouts (Rico Flores Jr., Da’Shawn Martin, and Jacquon Gibson), but Virginia is broadly relying on some returning players to step up. The talent is there, especially with Flores, Martin, and Kam Courtney, but time will tell for this group.

Tight ends: No

Of all the players the Cavaliers lost this offseason, Sage Ennis might be one of the most consequential. Virginia has to replace one of the nation’s top blocking tight ends — it attempted to do so with a pair of previously unimpressive transfers. Dakota Twitty is a notable receiving threat, but the tight end position has yet to be figured out since Jelani Woods tortured defenses five years ago.

Interior defensive line: Possibly

Jason Hammond and Anthony Britton have both flashed All-ACC potential — but will they consistently perform as one of the top interior defensive line duos in the conference? Just as importantly, will the depth pieces perform as well as Jacob Holmes and Hunter Osborne did last season?

Defensive ends: Potentially

Fisher Camac could be one of the conference’s top pass rushers. However, the statistical production lags behind the value he brings. Camac was consistently in the backfield but did not sack the quarterback often. Opposite him, there is a Mitchell Melton-sized gap. Virginia has the depth and experience to rush the passer — but the ceiling remains unknown.

Linebackers: Yes, but only if healthy

When they both return to the field, Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus should be one of the best linebacker tandems in the ACC. However, the depth behind them and Landon Danley is razor-thin. Virginia needs their playmakers to stay healthy in 2026. The Cavaliers survived without Robinson for parts of 2025, but when he is on the field, the defense reaches a new gear.

Cornerbacks: Maybe

Virginia’s cornerbacks performed well last season. Even so, they occasionally got beat in crucial spots. The Cavaliers would inevitably face a top-tier quarterback in the conference title game, so Virginia will hope for more consistency — especially outside the hash marks.

Safeties: Likely

The starting duo of Ethan Minter and Brandyn Hillman appears promising. The questions lie behind them. Can Jalen McNair and Christian Ellis fill the Antonio Clary role? What about their special teams value? These questions will have to be answered, but the verdict should likely be positive.