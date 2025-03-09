Virginia Gets No. 9 Seed in ACC Tournament, Will Face Georgia Tech in 2nd Round
Virginia will be the No. 9 seed in the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament and will take on No. 8 seed Georgia Tech in the second round on Wednesday at 12pm ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Due to the results of the earlier ACC games on Saturday, the Cavaliers were actually locked in to the No. 9 seed and the final first round bye in the ACC Tournament before their regular season finale at Syracuse began.
With Virginia's 84-70 loss to Syracuse, the Cavaliers finished the regular season at 8-12 in ACC play, tied for ninth place in the final ACC standings with four other teams: Virginia Tech, Florida State, Notre Dame, and Pittsburgh. In that five-way tie, the tiebreaker is winning percentage against the rest of the tied teams in the group. Both Virginia and Virginia Tech have the best record against the group at 3-2. Since the Cavaliers and Hokies split their regular season series, the next tiebreaker is record against the top teams in the ACC standings. The best win goes to the Cavaliers for their victory over Wake Forest, so Virginia gets the No. 9 seed, while Virginia Tech gets the No. 10 seed.
Final ACC Men's Basketball Standings
- Duke (28-3, 19-1 ACC)
- Louisville (25-6, 18-2 ACC)
- Clemson (26-5, 18-2 ACC)
- Wake Forest (21-10, 13-7 ACC)
- North Carolina (20-12, 13-7 ACC)
- SMU (22-9, 13-7 ACC)
- Stanford (19-12, 11-9 ACC)
- Georgia Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC)
- Virginia (15-16, 8-12 ACC)
- Virginia Tech (13-18, 8-12 ACC)
- Florida State (17-14, 8-12 ACC)
- Notre Dame (14-17, 8-12 ACC)
- Pittsburgh (17-14, 8-12 ACC)
- Syracuse (13-18, 7-13 ACC)
- California (13-18, 6-14 ACC)
- NC State (12-19, 5-15 ACC)
- Boston College (12-19, 4-16 ACC)
- Miami (7-24, 3-17 ACC)
So, Virginia will get a first round bye and will begin play at the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament against No. 8 seed Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 12pm ET. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. The winner will advance to take on the No. 1 seed and outright ACC regular season champion Duke in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
In the lone regular season meeting between Virginia and Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers cruised past the Yellow Jackets 75-61 on Tony Bennett Day at John Paul Jones Arena. Isaac McKneely led the way with 20 points and Dai Dai Ames had 18 points and both players knocked down four threes, while Andrew Rohde had 11 points and nine assists in the win.
See the full bracket and schedule for the ACC Tournament below.
2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule
First Round - Tuesday, March 11th
Game 1 - 2pm: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
Game 2 - 4:30pm: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 California (ACC Network)
Game 3 - 7pm: No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Syracuse (ACC Network)
Second Round - Wednesday, March 12th
Game 4 - 12pm: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia (ESPN)
Game 5 - 2:30pm: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 North Carolina (ESPN)
Game 6 - 7pm: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 7 Stanford (ESPN2/U)
Game 7 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 6 SMU (ESPN2/U)
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13th
Game 8 - 12pm: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Duke (ESPN/2)
Game 9 - 2:30pm: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 Wake Forest (ESPN/2)
Game 10 - 7pm: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisville (ESPN/2)
Game 11 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Clemson (ESPN/2)
Semifinals - Friday, March 14th
Game 11 - 7pm: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9 (ESPN/2)
Game 12 - 9:30pm: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11 (ESPN/2)
Championship - Saturday, March 15th
ACC Championship - 8:30pm: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13 (ESPN)
