Virginia Hosting Charlottesville Regional at 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament
For the second year in a row and 11th time in program history, Virginia will host a regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. UVA was selected on Sunday night as one of 16 schools serving as a regional host site for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Championship.
Virginia (41-15) will make it fourth-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament and 21st appearance in program history. UVA is looking to return to Omaha for the second year in a row and third time in the last four years and make what would be the program's seventh College World Series appearance.
See the 16 schools that were selected as regional host sites for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.
Virginia will learn its exact overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and the other teams that will be coming to town for the Charlottesville Regional from the selection show on Monday, 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN2.
In the most recent D1Baseball Field of 64 Projections released on Sunday, Virginia is projected to be the No. 10 overall seed in the tournament with West Virginia, VCU, and Pennsylvania joining the Cavaliers for the Charlottesville Regional.
The regional round of the NCAA Tournament begins Friday, May 31st and runs through Monday, June 3rd.
2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule
Selection show: Monday, May 27th at 12pm ET on ESPN2
Regionals: Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd
Super Regionals: Friday, June 7th-Monday, June 10th
College World Series: Friday, June 14th-Monday, June 24th