Virginia Lacrosse Ranked No. 6 in Inside Lacrosse Preseason Poll
The 2025 college lacrosse season is nearly upon us. Inside Lacrosse unveiled its Preseason Media Poll for the 2025 Division I Men's Lacrosse season and Virginia came in at No. 6 in the Inside Lacrosse Top 20 to start the year.
The two-time reigning national champions Notre Dame will begin the 2025 campaign at No. 1, receiving all but one of the first-place votes, and the Fighting Irish are followed by No. 2 Syracuse, No. 3 Cornell, No. 4 Princeton, and No. 5 Maryland. All five teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference are ranked in the Preseason Top 20: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Syracuse, No. 6 Virginia, No. 7 Duke, No. 16 North Carolina.
Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media Poll - Division I Men's Lacrosse
- Notre Dame
- Syracuse
- Cornell
- Princeton
- Maryland
- Virginia
- Duke
- Johns Hopkins
- Yale
- Denver
- Georgetown
- Army
- Penn
- Penn State
- Michigan
- North Carolina
- Towson
- Harvard
- Ohio State
- Richmond
Receiving votes: Villanova, Lehigh, Albany, Colgate, Saint Joseph's, Providence, Loyola, Rutgers, Utah, Navy, High Point, Delaware
Once again, Virginia will play one of the toughest regular season schedules in the country. Of the 14 opponents on UVA's regular season slate, nine of them are ranked in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Top 20 and 13 of the 14 are ranked or received votes in the preseason media poll.
Ranked opponents on UVA's 2025 schedule: No. 20 Richmond, at No. 19 Ohio State, at No. 8 Johns Hopkins, No. 17 Towson, No. 5 Maryland, No. 2 Syracuse, at No. 16 North Carolina, at No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 7 Duke
Opponents receiving votes on UVA's 2025 schedule: Colgate, High Point, Albany, Utah
The only opponent on the 2025 Virginia men's lacrosse schedule who did not receive votes in the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Media Poll is Lafayette, who will visit the Cavaliers on Saturday, April 19th.
See a full breakdown of the 2025 Virginia men's lacrosse schedule here: Virginia Men’s Lacrosse 2025 Regular Season Schedule Breakdown
Virginia is scheduled to face face eight teams who qualified for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, including both of the teams that played in the National Championship Game: Notre Dame, Maryland, Johns Hopkins, Towson, Albany, Utah, Syracuse, and Duke.
For the second season in a row, the four-team ACC Men's Lacrosse Championship will be held at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 2nd and May 4th. The NCAA Tournament begins on the weekend of May 10th and 11th, followed by the quarterfinals on May 17th and 18th in either Hempstead, New York or Annapolis, Maryland. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will host the Final Four for the first time since 2018 on Saturday, May 24th with the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse Championship Game taking place on Monday, May 26th.
After reaching the Final Four for the fourth time in the last five postseasons in 2024, the Cavaliers will look to make that run once again in 2025. UVA loses the program's all-time points leader and three-time Tewaaraton Finalist Connor Shellenberger as well as the NCAA's all-time goals leader Payton Cormier, but the Hoos bring back McCabe Millon, Griffin Schutz, Truitt Sunderland, Joey Terenzi, and Thomas Mencke on offense and add transfers Johnny Hackett (Bryant) and Charles Balsamo (Duke). On defense, the Cavaliers lose Cole Kastner and Mitchell Whalen, but are returning Ben Wayer, Noah Chizmar, George Fulton, John Schroter, and Griffin Kology. Virginia also brings back goalies Matthew Nunes and Kyle Morris and faceoff specialist Anthony Ghobriel while adding a FOGO in Notre Dame transfer Andrew Greenspan.
More Virginia Lacrosse News
Virginia Men’s Lacrosse 2025 Regular Season Schedule Breakdown
Virginia Lacrosse Leads All Schools With Six Alums on PLL Players Top 50
Former Wahoo Matt Moore Wins Second-Straight PLL Championship With Archers
Virginia Lacrosse Signs Three Incoming Transfers From Duke, Notre Dame, Bryant