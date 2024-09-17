Virginia Lacrosse Recruiting Update: 2026 Class Slowly Taking Shape

Heads up ‘Hoos fans, the Cavaliers had a busy Sunday with two big time ‘26s announcing commitments.



Hunter Mezzatesta is a 5⭐️ and the no.1 goalie in the class. Josh Logan, a 4⭐️ midfielder out of Texas with tremendous athleticism.



More commitment news:https://t.co/UKPXzNNgQj pic.twitter.com/Tse8iiijka