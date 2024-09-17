Virginia Lacrosse Recruiting Update: 2026 Class Slowly Taking Shape
Normally at this time of year, there would be rapid-fire articles posted to this site about all the big-time recruits Lars Tiffany was bringing in for his latest top-ranked Virginia men's lacrosse recruiting class.
For the first time in a few years, that doesn't seem to be the case, at least not yet.
Virginia brought in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in 2024 (per Inside Lacrosse), made up of five five-star prospects, four four-stars, and four of the top 15 overall recruits in the class, talented players who are now on Grounds preparing for their first seasons with the program this coming spring.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, UVA currently has the No. 2-ranked recruiting class according to Inside Lacrosse (behind North Carolina) and it includes two five-stars and seven four-stars. Those two five-star prospects are No. 1 overall recruit Brendan Millon, the younger brother of current Cavalier attackman McCabe Millon, and No. 5 overall recruit and top-ranked LSM Robby Hopper.
In 2026, though, Virginia so far is lagging behind. Inside Lacrosse currently has the Cavaliers ranked seventh in their team recruiting rankings for the 2026 cycle. UVA has five commits so far: one five-star, three four-stars, and one three-star.
To no one's surprise, the two-time reigning champs Notre Dame lead the way by a wide margin with three five-stars and five four-stars. Duke and North Carolina are second and third, with the Blue Devils reeling in three five-stars and four four-stars and the Tar Heels securing two five-stars and six four-stars. Michigan is currently fourth in the nation with an impressive eight four-star recruits. Then it's Syracuse and Harvard currently ahead of Virginia as well.
UVA's lone top 25 recruit is five-star goalie Hunter Mezzatesta out of Yorktown High School in New York. Mezzatesta is the top-ranked goalie in the class, the No. 8 overall recruit, and the only goalie to be rated a five-star by Inside Lacrosse.
On the same day that Mezzatesta announced his commitment to Virginia, Tiffany and the Hoos also picked up a commitment from four-star midfielder Josh Logan, the No. 75 overall recruit in the class.
The rest of Virginia's class at this point is made up of four-star midfielder and No. 28 overall recruit Dylan Casillo, four-star faceoff specialist and No. 95 overall recruit Brian McCaffery, and three-star midfielder Tanner Olrich.
There's still some time for Tiffany to work his magic, but not as many opportunities. Of the Inside Lacrosse Top 25 for the 2026 recruiting class, 18 have announced their commitments and only seven remain uncommitted at this point.
There's a lot of talent on the roster at Virginia and more talent incoming in the next two years, but as it stands right now, the pipeline is in jeopardy.