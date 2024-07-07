Virginia Men's Lacrosse Announces Top-Ranked 2024 Signing Class
The Virginia men's lacrosse program officially unveiled its 2024 signing class on Friday, the No. 1-ranked class in the country per Inside Lacrosse. This cycle's batch of 10 incoming freshmen includes a nation-leading five five-star recruits and seven players ranked in the top 40 overall prospects.
"Our coaching staff could not be more excited with the first-years joining us in Charlottesville," said UVA head coach Lars Tiffany. "The recruiting efforts of our current staff and Sean Kirwan have allowed us to reload our roster despite significant losses due to graduation. Look for this crew of first-years to compete for critical roles with our program right away.”
See the full Virginia men's lacrosse 2024 signing class below:
Ryan Duenkel
Position: attack/midfield
Hometown: Great Falls, Virginia
High School: St. John's College High School
Inside Lacrosse: five-star, No. 3 overall, No. 1 attackman
Kyle Colsey
Position: attack/midfield
Hometown: Ridgefield, Connecticut
High School: Ridgefield High School
Inside Lacrosse: five-star, No. 9 overall, No. 4 attackman
Hudson Hausmann
Position: midfield
Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut
High School: Brunswick School
Inside Lacrosse: five-star, No. 12 overall, No. 4 midfielder
Luke Hublitz
Position: defense
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
High School: Brunswick School
Inside Lacrosse: five-star, No. 15 overall, No. 3 defenseman
Sean Browne
Position: attack/midfield
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
High School: Episcopal School of Dallas
Inside Lacrosse: five-star, No. 24 overall, No. 9 attackman
Tommy Snyder
Position: defense
Hometown: Bay Shore, New York
High School: St. Anthony's High School
Inside Lacrosse: four-star, No. 34 overall, No. 6 defenseman
JP Lagunowich
Position: midfield
Hometown: Chatham, New Jersey
High School: Chatham High School
Inside Lacrosse: four-star, No. 39 overall, No. 13 midfielder
Luke Jamin
Position: defense
Hometown: Rumson, New Jersey
High School: The Taft School
Inside Lacrosse: four-star
Troy Capstraw
Position: goalie
Hometown: Daphne, Alabama
High School: Daphne High School
Inside Lacrosse: four-star
Christian Grosso
Position: faceoff/midfield
Hometown: Wellesley, Massachusetts
High School: Noble & Greenough School
Inside Lacrosse: three-star
More Virginia Men's Lacrosse News & Content
Virginia Men's Lacrosse: 2024 Season in Review and Outlook for Next Year
Report: Duke Midfielder Charles Balsamo Transferring to Virginia Lacrosse
Report: Virginia Lacrosse Lands Coveted Bryant Transfer Johnny Hackett