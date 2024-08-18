Eight Facts About Virginia Football in EA Sports College Football 25
With the 2024 Virginia football season less than two weeks away, let's take a look at this year's team from a different lens, breaking down how the Cavaliers are portrayed in EA Sports College Football 25. Here are eight facts about UVA football in EA Sports College Football 25:
Anthony Colandrea is Higher Rated Than Tony Muskett
Although the debate rages on as to who will be the starter in week one against Richmond, EA Sports has decided to give the nod to Anthony Colandrea. Colandrea received a 78 overall rating, which includes 83 speed, 90 throw power, and 85 throwing on the run. Comparatively, Muskett received an overall rating of 76. Gavin Frakes is the third quarterback on the roster at 69 overall.
Virginia is Tied for the Worst Rating in the ACC
The Cavaliers received an 80 overall ranking, tying them with Duke, Georgia Tech, and Pittsburgh for the worst rating in the ACC. As for specifics, Virginia received a 78 overall offense and 74 rated defense. With Virginia picked to finish 16th or second to last in the ACC Football Preseason Poll, this news does not come as much of a surprise.
Brian Stevens is Virginia’s No. 1 Offensive Player
Although probable to be a center for the Cavaliers this season, in the game Brian Stevens is listed as an 88 overall at right guard, the highest rating for a Virginia player on the offensive side of the ball. Close behind is Malachi Fields at 87, followed by Chris Tyree at 81 and Drake Metcalf at 80 overall, who is expected to miss most of the season with an Achilles injury that he suffered back in the spring. The four players are Virginia’s only offensive players rated higher than 80 overall.
Jonas Sanker is Virginia’s Highest Rated Defensive Player
The strong safety is Virginia’s highest-rated player at 92 overall. Sanker’s best statistics include 90 speed, 91 acceleration, 90 hit power, 95 pursuit, 93 play recognition, and 94 toughness. To add, Sanker was ranked in the Top 100 players in the game.
The second-highest player on defense is Eastern Michigan transfer Kempton Shine, an 84-rated cornerback followed by sophomore linebacker Kam Robinson at 83 overall. Robinson earned freshman All-American honors last season per On3.
Chris Tyree Receives High Praise on Special Teams
EA Sports is predicting a big year for Virginia’s special teams, with senior wide receiver Chris Tyree receiving a 98 overall kick return rating and 97 overall punt return rating. The Notre Dame transfer returned a kick and punt for a touchdown during his time in South Bend and will inject speed and versatility into the Cavaliers special teams unit.
JR Wilson and Sackett Wood are Most Notably Absent
With JR Wilson not present in the game, EA has Virginia’s wide receiver core as Malachi Fields (87 overall), Chris Tyree (81 overall), and Andre Greene Jr. (79 overall) as the top three, followed by Trell Harris and Suderian Harrison both at 76 overall. At tight end, Sage Ennis and Tyler Neville are both 78 overall rated and the top two in the depth chart, with projected starter Sackett Wood not listed in the game.
The Hill is Empty
In EA Sports' first release of the game, as well as the most recent update, the hill in Scott Stadium in front of the scoreboard is empty with zero fans. The features of the empty hill only include the stairs in the middle and the Seven's Society logo on the right side if you are facing the hill from the field.
Tyler Simmons is Virginia’s Highest Rated Freshman
Left end Tyler Simmons, a three-star recruit from Windermere, Florida, is Virginia’s highest-rated freshman at 68 overall. Behind him, wide receiver Andrew Angulo, left tackle Ben York, and free safety Keke Adams are all listed at 67 overall.
With ratings expected to be updated frequently, the fate of Virginia's ratings in EA Sports College Football now rests in the hands of the players' performances and results on the field, which are, of course, all that matter anyway.
