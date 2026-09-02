Three biggest things Virginia needs to correct during its bye week

By all accounts, Virginia played a near-perfect game against NC State. It was a complete shellacking. However, as Tony Elliott noted, there is always room for improvement. There are still 11-plus games to play and the Cavaliers will have several chances to get better.

With nine days before its next game, here are three areas Virginia could correct during the bye week.

Need to get healthy

After a game in which Virginia dominated in all facets of play, the need that stands out the most is health. The Cavaliers would love to have Kam Robinson, Rico Flores Jr., Corey Costner, Ezekiel Larry and others back and contributing on the field.

Off of the bye week, Virginia will have a light stretch of games against Norfolk State, West Virginia and Delaware. After that, though, some feisty ACC teams are on the docket. Anything can happen against low-floor, high-ceiling conference foes.

If Robinson is healthy enough to play against the Spartans, then the Cavaliers can be confident in having one of the best defenses in the Power Four. He probably won't end up playing most of the game (Virginia should have a massive lead), but his return will be met with celebration.

Third down woes

In the end, this was not a huge issue because Virginia moved the chains on fourth downs — but the Cavaliers converted just 21% of their third downs Saturday. That is usually a recipe for disaster. It was surprising to see, especially given that Virginia was hovering around the 50% mark last year.

In close games, struggling on third down can be the difference between winning and losing. It would be best for the Cavaliers to experiment — particularly in the passing game — to avoid consistently relying on fourth downs.

Against NC State, many third down plays were inside runs or draws, or Beau Pribula runs. Perhaps some slant and curl concepts would be more productive.

How can others get involved offensively?

The gameplan against NC State was fantastic — but Virginia would benefit if it got more production from Jacquon Gibson and Peyton Lewis. Those two were essentially non-factors. Dakota Twitty was quiet as a receiver as well. The Cavaliers did more than fine without them contributing, but they will need those three (and more) against teams like SMU.

Defensively, many players rotated in and saw action against the Wolfpack. If Virginia can build some positive momentum for the skill position players, the sky is the limit for this team.