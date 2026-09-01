Virginia’s Jaylen Jones might have played himself into an expanded role

The SPUR position is an important one in Virginia’s defense.

It is usually a bigger cornerback who can operate as a safety slash linebacker. The SPUR is often put in positions to make plays — as seen by Corey Thomas Jr. in 2024 and Ja’Son Prevard in 2025. This year, however, playing time is more competitive.

The starting SPUR for Virginia this week was Donavon Platt, who also spent time as a boundary cornerback last year. Entering the season, it was expected that semi-incumbent Corey Costner was going to occupy that role. However, he was sidelined with an injury Saturday.

On the depth chart, Platt was the starter while Costner was listed as the No. 2 along with a relatively unheralded transfer — Jaylen Jones.

Jones, a fourth-year transfer from Georgia State, was expected to be a reserve player. He ended up playing 19 snaps Saturday against NC State. Jones ended up with a big sack on CJ Bailey for a loss of nine yards.

It remains to be seen if Costner will be healthy and ready to go for Virginia’s next game Sept. 11 against Norfolk State. But even if he is, the Cavaliers could find some playing time for Jones anyway.

Among all Virginia defenders who saw playing time against the Wolfpack, Jones finished with the sixth-highest grade from Pro Football Focus (70.7). At the bare minimum, it may behoove the Cavaliers to find some consistent opportunities on special teams for Jones.

Jones was a tackle machine for the Panthers last year — and had a knack for generating big plays defensively. His safety role at Georgia State was a lot more aligned with Virginia’s SPUR role compared to where Platt played in 2025 for the Cavaliers.

Sometimes (but not always), a linebacker who can cover is more valuable than a cornerback who can make a tackle. Jones looks like a linebacker, even though he checks in under 210 pounds. He was able to beat blocks from NC State receivers and tight ends, helping Virginia shut down the Wolfpack faster.

Jones only finished with one tackle on the stat sheet — but his impact on the game goes beyond that one impressive sack. Even so, playing time is difficult to come by on this roster. But injuries happen, as seen with Costner, Rico Flores Jr. and Kam Robinson. The Cavaliers could seek to find snaps for Jones, ensuring that a capable safety slash SPUR is ready to step in at any given moment.