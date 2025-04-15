Virginia Safety Jonas Sanker to Visit With Falcons & Lions Ahead of NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and a clear picture is beginning to emerge for where Virginia safety Jonas Sanker will land in the draft. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sanker has visits scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday (April 15) and the Detroit Lions on Wednesday (April 16). Sanker previously met with the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and Baltimore Ravens. Other franchises could potentially snag the Charlottesville native as well, but these are the five teams to keep an eye on when they are on the clock.
A couple of weeks ago, we aggregated a few mock drafts from various NFL analysts and draft experts and the consensus seemed to be that Sanker would hear his name called in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. That still appears to be the case now, less than two weeks from the start of the draft. In their mock draft posted on Monday, Ryan Wilson and Josh Edwards of CBS Sports predicted Sanker to be selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 114th pick in the fourth round of the draft. A mock draft posted by Pro Football & Sports Network on Sunday projected Sanker to be selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 117th overall pick in the fourth round of the draft.
Pro Football Focus currently has Jonas Sanker as the No. 116-ranked overall prospect in the NFL Draft and the No. 7-ranked safety. Scouts Inc., which powers the official ESPN Draft Board, has Sanker ranked as the No. 100-ranked overall prospect in the draft and the seventh-ranked safety.
A native of Charlottesville, Sanker appeared in 43 games and made 33 starts over four seasons at Virginia, finishing his career with 273 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two sacks, 19 passes defended, and four forced fumbles. Sanker was named an All-ACC First Team selection in each of his final two seasons at UVA.
Sanker participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash (which ranked seventh among safeties at the Combine), recorded a 10'8" in the broad jump (tied for third among safeties), posted a 36.5" vertical jump (seventh among safeties), and clocked a 1.51-second 10-yard split (tied for third among safeties).
"I was a little disappointed with my 40, but overall, at the end of the day, all the hard work paid off, and I was still able to go out there and put on a good show," Sanker said of his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine.
If Sanker hears his name called at the NFL Draft, that will make it four drafts in a row that a Virginia football player will be selected. Jelani Woods was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Dontayvion Wicks went 159th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Green Bay Packers. Last year, Malik Washington was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 184th pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held Thursday April 24th-Saturday, April 26th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.