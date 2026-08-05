Virginia transfer shooting up Oklahoma’s depth chart is worrisome — or is it?

One of the most interesting things to do around this time of year is to keep track of and check in on former UVA football players who transferred to other programs. One of Virginia's biggest transfer losses in the 2026 cycle was WR Trell Harris, and it stings even more now that he's reportedly skyrocketing up the Sooners' depth chart.

Though his running back-like skillset after the catch will surely be missed this season, the Cavaliers brought in a handful of talented transfer wide receivers to help make up for Harris' lost production.

Virginia now has a bevy of firepower to replace Harris

Incoming transfer wide receivers Rico Flores Jr., Da'Shawn Martin, Jacquon Gibson and Tyson Davis all have the talent to effectively replace Harris both before and after the catch for UVA this season. Flores Jr. and Jacquon Gibson have the kind of polish and ball skills that OC Des Kitchings needed to acquire this offseason, while Davis and Martin bring the YAC ability that the offense sometimes craves in the open field.

All four of these players could play a major role in the offense in 2026, and they've all been looking pretty good in fall camp. Though Rico Flores Jr. has been late to practice due to his summer class schedule, all reports have been that he looks great so far when he's on the field.

Speaking of looking great, Tony Elliott is very high on Da'Shawn Martin and his overall ability heading into the 2026 season. In last week's media session, he said:

"I was getting on de-de today, Da’Shawn Martin, because again, he's a guy that we believe has a ton of potential and upside. You just got to be consistent. Two plays down there, running a corner ball down in the red zone. It's like, man, hey, that's a quarterback's best friend. In the red zone is a corner ball."

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Da'Shawn Martin (1) catches a pass during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coincidentally enough, both Martin and Harris transferred to Virginia from Kent State, and they have a very similar style of play. They're both able to line up all over the formation, can be utilized in different ways, and have great field vision after the catch. It isn't hard to see why the offensive staff is so high on Martin and his potential in the offense after the way Harris exploded in 2025.

Jacquon Gibson could silently be the most well-rounded of the bunch, but he doesn't provide much of a threat once the ball's in his hands. He may end up seeing time at both "Z" and in the slot this season.

Though Central Michigan transfer Tyson Davis hasn't been talked about much this offseason, he's incredibly elusive, and the Chippewas coaching staff was devastated when he entered the transfer portal. At only 5-foot-10 and 187 lbs., he doesn't have the size to play on the boundary, but he could be an explosive rotational piece in the slot for UVA this season. He has tremendous short-area quickness and can separate very quickly downfield. Davis is the type of guy who may only catch 2-3 passes per game, but he'll make averaging 15+ yards per catch look easy.

Overall, a player like Trell Harris will definitely be tough to replace, but the potential to do so is definitely there for the Cavaliers this year.