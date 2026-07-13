Three biggest questions for Virginia's wide receiver room this fall

It's not a secret that Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings loves to establish a strong ground game. The Cavaliers averaged over 39 rushing attempts per game last season en route to winning the Atlantic Conference regular-season title, with J'Mari Taylor gaining 1,062 yards and Harrison Waylee 556.

Still, no modern offense can succeed without a potent passing attack as well. Virginia's air game ranked 11th in the ACC last year, and none of its top four receivers from a year ago are back this season.

Trell Harris (59 receptions, 847 yards) transferred to Oklahoma. Cam Ross (53 for 543) signed as a free agent with the Denver Broncos. Jahmal Edrine (46 for 564) was dismissed from the team. And Taylor (43 for 253) joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent.

That means a lot of new faces in the wide receiver room this fall, and several issues for position coach Adam Mims to address. Here are three burning questions as training camp gets set to open:

1. Is Rico Flores Jr. a No. 1 receiver?

He looks like he came out of Central Casting, with the size (6-foot-2, 211 pounds) and big-time experience (at UCLA and Notre Dame) to fit the position. But the senior has occupied a supporting role in both of his previous stops, making 65 receptions in two seasons for the Bruins and 27 in one campaign for the Irish.

He'll be asked to do more in Kitchings' offense, and should benefit from play-action calls that result from a successful run game. If he can use his physical gifts to separate from opposing cornerbacks, he could post numbers similar to those accumulated by Harris last season.

2. Who'll fill the other spots?

Kameron Courtney showed flashes as a sophomore, last season, catching 25 passes for 234 yards. He's still looking for his first collegiate touchdown reception, though. He'll be a top candidate for the slot receiver position.

Transfers Da'Shawn Martin (Kent State), Tyson Davis (Central Michigan), and Jacquon Gibson (UMass) also bring experience to the roster, with a combined 121 catches for their former teams last season. Gibson had 63 receptions for a 0-12 UMass squad. Also looking for playing time will be senior Tekai Kirby, a converted tight end whose father, Terry, was an all-ACC running back for Virginia in the 1990s.

3. How quickly can they establish rhythm with a new QB?

Nearly every skill position player in the offense will be a newcomer this season. Beau Pribula is the presumptive starting quarterback, but he must beat out fellow transfer Eli Holstein for the job.

Different passers throw different balls, and it will be crucial for the new receiving crew to get as many practice repetitions as possible with the new starter. Fortunately, this is an experienced group that should be able to adjust. But familiarity and timing are crucial to the success of any passing game.