Virginia vs. Campbell Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
The Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) are set to host the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) to open the 2024-2025 men's college basketball season on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at every timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Campbell Game Preview, Score Prediction
Score: Campbell 26, Virginia 35 | Halftime
Virginia turns it over on its final possession of the first half and then Nolan Dorsey knocks down Campbell's sixth three-pointer of the half just before time expires. The Cavaliers lead by nine at halftime and Jacob Cofie is the game's leading scorer with 10 points on 4/4 shooting. Ishan Sharma is also perfect with six points on 2/2 shooting. Andrew Rohde has four assists.
Campbell 26, Virginia 35 | Halftime
Cofie gets the ball on the low block and finds a cutting Buchanan for a dunk. Gudmundsson cuts back door and finishes through contact to end a scoring drought for Campbell. Rohde kicks to Jacob Cofie, who rattles home a corner three, his second triple of the game. Rohde sends a great cross-court pass to Ishan Sharma, who swishes his second three-pointer. Virginia's pair of true freshmen are a combined 4/4 from beyond the arc so far.
Campbell 23, Virginia 35 | 34.7 1H
At the end of the shot clock, UVA's two true freshmen connect as Ishan Sharma passes to Jacob Cofie, who swishes a high-arcing three-pointer. Terren Frank hits a mid-range jumper for Campbell, but Saunders responds on the other end by backing down his defender and hitting a turnaround hook shot. McKneely takes matters into his own hands late in the shot clock and hits a fadeaway jumper at the free throw line. Virginia has made its last four shots to take its largest lead of the game.
Campbell 21, Virginia 27 | 2:57 1H
Taine Murray pumps fakes out of a corner three and drives in for a short floater. Buchanan misses a pair of free throws and Nolan Dorsey splashes a three to give his team the lead. Rohde drives inside and sends a great cross-court pass to Ishan Sharma, who had just checked into the game, and Sharma quickly pulls the trigger and drills his first collegiate three-pointer. Murray slashes from the corner and scores at the rim. Duggan responds with a three-pointer, Campbell's fifth three of the game. For context: the Fighting Camels made three triples in their entire first game on Monday.
Campbell 19, Virginia 20 | 6:22 1H
Bragi Gudmundsson pulls up at the end of the shot clock and drills the three, Campbell's third of the game in as many tries. Some crisp ball movement from the Cavaliers frees up TJ Power at the top of the key and he swishes it for his first basket as a Wahoo. Jacob Cofie comes up with a steal and takes it himself for a slam dunk. Jasin Sinani finds a cutting Colby Duggan for an easy layup for Campbell. Omar Harris drives through contact and scores off the glass to tie the game.
Campbell 13, Virginia 13 | 11:47 1H
Blake Buchanan is fouled rolling to the rim and makes one of two free throws for the first point of the season. TJ Power is late on a close-out and Caleb Zurliene knocks down a corner three to get Campbell on the board. It takes more than two minutes for Virginia to make its first shot and of course it's Isaac McKneely coming off of a screen and hitting a three from the left wing. Power sends a beautiful bounce pass to Buchanan who slams home the dunk. Cam Gregory pulls up with a hand in his face and drills the three-pointer. The Fighting Camels shot 3/17 from three in their season opener but make their first two triples tonight. Jacob Cofie scores his first basket as a Cavalier, finishing at the rim off the dish from Buchanan.
Campbell 6, Virginia 8 | 15:59 1H
Virginia has announced its starting five for tonight's season opener vs. Campbell:
- Andrew Rohde
- Isaac McKneely
- TJ Power
- Elijah Saunders
- Blake Buchanan
Interesting that the Cavaliers go with Rohde as the starter at point guard rather than Dai Dai Ames.
One pregame player availability note for Virginia: it appears that redshirt freshman guard Christian Bliss will not play in tonight's season opener against Campbell. Bliss is in sweatpants along with Vanderbilt transfer Carter Lang and sophomore guard Elijah Gertrude, who, as previously announced, will miss this entire season with a knee injury suffered in a scooter accident back in April. We're not sure if Bliss or Lang have suffered injuries that have caused them to be unavailable for this game, but they will not be on the court for UVA in tonight's game. It will be up to Dai Dai Ames and Andrew Rohde to handle the point guard duties for Virginia against Campbell.
Pregame Notes for Virginia vs. Campbell
- This is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Campbell.
- UVA has won 13 of its last 15 season-opening games and 24 of its last 26 season-openers.
- Virginia is 96-23 in all-time season-openers.
- UVA is opening its 120th season of men's basketball and currently has a 1,743-1,215 all-time record (.589)
- Virginia is 102-30 all-time against teams who are currently members of the Coastal Athletic Association.
- Wednesday's game will be the first for Virginia without Tony Bennett on the sideline, as the three-time National Coach of the Year and the program's all-time winningest head coach announced his retirement on October 18th after 15 seasons coaching UVA.
- Ron Sanchez was named the interim head coach for the 2024-2025 season. Sanchez has been on Bennett's staff at Virginia for 10 total seasons and also served as the head coach at Charlotte for five seasons from 2018-2023, turning in a 72-78 overall record.
Read some more preseason content for the 2024-2025 Virginia men's basketball season below:
UVA Basketball: Five Pressing Questions for Virginia in 2024-2025
Virginia Basketball: Isaac McKneely "Excited" to Play for Ron Sanchez
UVA Basketball: How Jalen Warley's Departure Affects Virginia's PG Situation
UVA Basketball: Three Breakout Candidates for the 2024-2025 Season
Why Did Tony Bennett Retire? UVA Basketball Coach Explains Decision