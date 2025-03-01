Virginia vs. Clemson Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (14-14, 7-10 ACC) is set to take on No. 13 Clemson (23-5, 15-2 ACC) on Saturday at 12pm ET (ESPN2) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Clemson 19, Virginia 21 | 7:51 FH
Chase Hunter banks in a nice midrange two, before Rohde drives and connects on a floater late in the shot clock. Clemson comes right back, with Jake Heidbreder getting an easy layup on a nice cut, before Blake Buchanan gets down low and slams home an easy dunk, assisted by Rohde. After a strong defensive possession, McKeely misses a three-pointer but Buchanan battles for the loose ball and draws a foul. Strong early compete from Buchanan and Virginia. Saunders dunks home an alley-oop from Murray, before Zachery gets through the lane for a layup. Schieffelin gets another easy two down low on the next Clemson possession. The Tigers have connected on 6 of their last 7 from the field.
Lakin gets fouled down low rolling off a screen. Free throws for the big man when we return from the break.
Clemson 11, Virginia 15 | 11:48 FH
Saunders battles down low, connecting on a fade for his first FG of the night. After a miss from Clemson G Jaeden Zackery, McKneely drills his third three of the night on as many attempts. It's a blistering start for McKneely, who's coming off a 27 point performance in the win against Wake Forest. Virginia is on a 13-1 run until Chase Hunter connects on a long two for his first bucket of the contest. Viktor Lahkin makes a nice spin-move and gets to the rim for an easy two around Cofie.
Clemson 6, Virginia 10 | 15:57 FH
Buchanan gets the Hoos on the board with a strong dunk down low. Saunders gets to the line for his first two points of the night. Clemson is 3-4 to start from the field. Murray drives basline and finds McKneely for a clean corner three. After a defensive stop, McKneely launches another three and connects - he’s 2-2 from deep to start and the ‘Hoos are out of the gate with some momentum early. 10-6 Virginia, timeout Clemson.
Virginia Starters: Andrew Rohde, Isaac McKneely, Taine Murray, Blake Buchanan, Elijah Saunders
Clemson Starters: Chase Hunter, Dillon Hunter, Jaeden Zackery, Viktor Lakhin, Ian Schieffelin
As we await our 12pm ET tipoff for Virginia vs. Clemson on ESPN2, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Clemson Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Clemson Game Notes
- Virginia leads Clemson 83-53 in the all-time series that dates back to 1936.
- UVA has a four-game winning streak in the series against Clemson and has won 15 of the last 16 meetings with the Tigers and 17 of the last 20.
- The Cavaliers have a 47-17 advantage against the Tigers in games played in Charlottesville and an 8-2 edge at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia will face a ranked opponent for the sixth time this season and is 0-5 against ranked teams so far in 2024-2025.
- Clemson is currently tied for second place in the ACC standings with a 15-2 conference record, while Virginia is tied for ninth at 7-10 in ACC play.