Virginia vs. Coppin State Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) are set to host the Coppin State Eagles (0-3) on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at every timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Coppin State 0, Virginia 0 | 20:00 1H
Virginia has posted its starting five for tonight's game:
- Dai Dai Ames
- Isaac McKneely
- TJ Power
- Elijah Saunders
- Blake Buchanan
Dai Dai Ames gets the start for the first time in a Virginia uniform, replacing Andrew Rohde as the starting point guard. The rest of the starting five is the same as the season opener.
As posted by the official UVA men's basketball Twitter account, Rohde will miss tonight's game with a back injury. As it stands, Dai Dai Ames will be the team's lone point guard. Expect Isaac McKneely to share some of the ball handling duties tonight as well.
Some pregame injury notes for Virginia: as expected, it appears that Christian Bliss will miss tonight's game with a foot injury that held him out of the season opener as well. UVA interim head coach Ron Sanchez did not provide a timetable for a return for Bliss last week.
Pregame Notes for Virginia vs. Coppin State
- Monday marks the fourth-ever meeting between Virginia and Coppin State in an all-time series that dates back to the 1993-1994.
- The Cavaliers won the previous three meetings with the Eagles, all of which have taken place in Charlottesville. UVA beat Coppin State 63-61 in 1993 at University Hall, 97-40 in 2018 at John Paul Jones Arena, and 68-52 in 2021 at JPJ.
- Virginia is 22-0 all-time against current members of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). UVA's last game against a MEAC opponent was on December 5th, 2023, when the Cavaliers defeated NC Central 77-47 in Charlottesville.
- UVA is 99-10 in non-conference play at John Paul Jones Arena since the 2009-2010 season.
