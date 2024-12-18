Virginia vs. Memphis Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (6-4) is set to host No. 21 Memphis (8-2) on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Memphis 3, Virginia 5 | 15:57 1H
Memphis wins the tip and we're underway here at John Paul Jones Arena. Dai Dai Ames is back and he makes a play on the first possession of the game, coming up with a steal. We go three minutes without either team scoring before Elijah Saunders scores with a putback off the glass. Memphis commits its third turnover of the game and Virginia cashes in as Saunders swishes a corner three. The Tigers finally get on the board as Dain Dainja scores off the glass plus a foul on Jacob Cofie.
Memphis 3, Virginia 5 | 15:57 1H
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Memphis: Colby Rogers, PJ Haggerty, Tyrese Hunter, Nick Jourdain, Moussa Cisse
Virginia: Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde, Elijah Saunders, Jacob Cofie
Some significant notes for UVA's starting lineup as Dai Dai Ames is back after missing the last game with an ankle injury and Jacob Cofie earns his first-career start in place of Blake Buchanan at the center position, a major shake-up for Ron Sanchez and the Cavaliers as they look to get their first ranked win of the season.
As we await our 7pm ET tipoff for Virginia vs. Memphis on ESPN2, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Memphis Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Memphis Pregame Notes
- The series between Virginia and Memphis is tied at 1-1.
- UVA won the first meeting between the two programs back on March 23rd, 2014, with the Cavaliers beating the Tigers 78-60 in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament in Raleigh.
- Memphis won the most recent matchup, which came last season, when the Tigers beat the Cavaliers 77-54 on December 19th, 2023 at FedEx Forum in Memphis.
- This will be the first meeting between these two programs in Charlottesville.
- UVA is 5-0 at home this season and 103-10 against non-conference opponents at John Paul Jones Arena since the start of the 2009-2010 season.
- Memphis is ranked No. 21 in this week's AP Top 25. Virginia is 0-3 against ranked opponents so far this season.
- UVA is 29-39 all-time against current members of the American Athletic Conference. This is the only AAC team on Virginia's regular season schedule this season.
More Virginia Basketball News
Sanchez Gives Injury Update on Dai Dai Ames on Coach's Corner Radio Show
Report: UVA Basketball Set to Host Bosnian Sharpshooter for Visit
Point/Counterpoint: Injury Reports and Gambling in College Sports
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Talks UVA Basketball's Win Over Bethune-Bookman
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Takes Down Bethune-Cookman