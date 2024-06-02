Virginia vs. Mississippi State Live Updates | Charlottesville Regional Final
No. 12 Virginia (43-15) is set to take on Mississippi State (40-22) in the Charlottesville Regional final at the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Sunday at 6pm at Disharoon Park. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Note: most recent updates are at the top of the page in reverse chronological order. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Virginia 1, Mississippi State 2 | B2
Bottom of the 2nd
Due up for MSU: Bryce Chance, Logan Kohler, Aaron Downs
Top of the 2nd
Harrison Didawick grounds out to first to open the second.
Henry Godbout grounds out to second base.
Ethan Anderson grounds out to shortstop on the first pitch, ending a quick 10-pitch inning for Kohn.
UVA 1, MSU 2 | Mid 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Jay Woolfolk starts his outing by striking out Amani Larry looking.
David Mershon hits a one-out single into left field.
Dakota Jordan turns on a 2-1 pitch from Jay Woolfolk and crushes it off the roof of the clubhouse in left-center field for a two-run home run. Mississippi State takes a 2-1 lead.
Hunter Hines flies out to left field.
Connor Hujsak flies out to right field to end the inning, but the Bulldogs take a 2-1 lead on Dakota Jordan's two-run bomb.
UVA 1, MSU 2 | End 1st
Top of the 1st
Griff O'Ferrall drives the second pitch he sees from Pico Kohn off the wall in left-center for a leadoff double.
Bobby Whalen's foul pop-up just barely stays in play and Hunter Hines leaps up onto the wall and makes a tough catch for the first out.
Casey Saucke fouls off three pitches in a row and then strikes out looking.
Henry Ford hits a sharp grounder down the third baseline and it gets through for an RBI single, scoring O'Ferrall from second to give UVA a 1-0 lead.
Jacob Ference strikes out swinging to end the inning, but Virginia is on the board first thanks to Griff O'Ferrall's leadoff double and Henry Ford's RBI single.
UVA 1, MSU 0 | Mid 1st
See score updates for every game in the regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.
Pregame Information
Tonight's game is set to start at 6pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Virginia will be the away team for the game and will bat first, while Mississippi State is the home team and will bat second.
A Virginia win would clinch the Charlottesville Regional and send the Cavaliers to the Super Regionals for the second-consecutive season, while a Mississippi State win would send the regional to a winner-take-all game 7 on Monday (time TBD).
The umpires for the game are Rick Allen (HP), Danny Cricks (1B), Derrick Everett (2B), and Mark Wagers (3B).
Read a full preview of the Charlottesville Regional, including bracket and schedule information, scouting reports on each team, and other notes here: Virginia Baseball: Everything You Need to Know for the Charlottesville Regional
Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O'Ferrall
CF Bobby Whalen
RF Casey Saucke
1B Henry Ford
C Jacob Ference
LF Harrison Didawick
2B Henry Godbout
DH Ethan Anderson
3B Luke Hanson
SP Jay Woolfolk
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
2B Amani Larry
SS David Mershon
RF Dakota Jordan
1B Hunter Hines
CF Connor Hujsak
LF Bryce Chance
3B Logan Kohler
DH Aaron Downs
C Johnny Long
SP Pico Kohn